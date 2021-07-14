‘The Saudi citizen is the core of real estate development in KSA’

Mansour Bin Madi, CEO of the REDF, speaks to Arabian Business about the fund’s role in Vision 2030, how it is helping Saudi citizens obtain unique and affordable home financing, and the fund’s roadmap for the future.

What is the primary role of the REDF in Saudi Arabia?

Our vision in the REDF stems from Saudi Arabia’s vision in the field of housing and enabling citizens. Since its inception in 1975, the REDF has worked to focus its objectives and activities on creating a vibrant community, enabling a full and healthy life, and creating a suitable environment to enable Saudis by providing the opportunity to own appropriate housing for Saudi families.

The REDF has contributed to enabling citizens to obtain real estate financing and to provide suitable housing products at an appropriate price, thus improving the volume and performance of the real estate sector in the kingdom.

The REDF started its development journey with a capital of SAR 250m ($66.6m), and thanks to God, and then the keenness of our wise leadership to expand the scope of supporting citizens and developing the real estate market, the REDF’s capital reached more than SAR190bn in 2021.

The REDF’s contributions to real estate development in the kingdom cover eligible Saudi citizens by subsidising the interest of the real estate loan, in addition to providing loans to real estate developers, designing and launching new housing and financing products, and concluding agreements and partnerships with Saudi banks and financing companies, regional secretariats, municipalities and private companies because of its benefit and development for national development and the realisation of the housing programme within Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

How do you see the new REDF regulation and transformation issued at the beginning of this year as a new stage of national development according to Vision 2030?

The new REDF regulation represents a new stage of national development and a roadmap for transformation to complete its journey according to a clear vision that enables it to harmonise the development of work mechanisms and face any challenges in light of the conditions of the coming development stage and the ambitious requirements of the kingdom.

The Council of Ministers’ blessing to the new REDF regulation comes as a continuation of the transformation phase that was announced in June 2017, which quickly proved its success by enabling more than 424,000 Saudi families across the kingdom until the end of 2020 to own their first home through subsidised real estate loans.

Market studies over the past year indicate growing citizens’ confidence in the Subsidised Real Estate Financing Programme, with a record number of real estate and financing contracts signed over the past few months.

The new REDF law enhances the partnership with financing agencies and real estate developers in enabling families to obtain housing easily. We affirm the REDF’s commitment to continue providing monthly support to the beneficiaries of the Sakani programme from the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, as well as facilitating the customer journey for subsidised real estate financing in partnership with approved financial partners.

With the implementation of the new REDF law, the fund will begin a new phase of national development to reach financial sustainability, urban and real estate development, by initiating partnerships and agreements to build new real estate projects with regional secretariats and city development authorities, as well as with real estate development companies.

This helps Saudi citizens obtain appropriate housing, eliminates waiting lists for housing support and provides immediate entitlement to citizens to keep pace with the development and prosperity experienced by the kingdom.

What is the Subsidised Real Estate Financing Programme? How do you see its impact on beneficiary citizens?

The Subsidised Financing Mortgage Programme is a home financing initiative launched in cooperation with Saudi banks and financing companies to contribute to the financing of Saudi beneficiaries who are eligible for a housing subsidy at theREDF and the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, that meet the eligibility criteria, which take into account the number of family members and the level of income, and they wish to obtain real estate loans to own their suitable home, so that the Subsidised Financing Mortgage Programme by REDF subsidizes beneficiaries on the interest (profit) for their residential units, for up to SAR 500,000 of the of principal.

Supported by the REDF, the Subsidised Financing Mortgage Programme has succeeded in addressing the major challenges it has faced over the past four decades, most notably the presence of waiting lists of more than 480,000 eligible beneficiaries. The REDF has made innovative solutions to reduce the waiting period for citizens to own their home from 15 yearsto a few weeks, while providing a monthly subsidy to more than 420,000 beneficiaries.

This has increased the mortgage subsidised and signed contracts to 20,000 a month, compared to 20,000 contracts per year up to 2017. The REDF completes its journey according to the roadmap and strategies that support everything that serves the kingdom and the citizen, and it always seeks by all means to facilitate financing and ownership, the latest of which was the approval of the frequent transfer of the monthly subsidy in the citizens’ accounts on the 24th of each month, as this decision comes in our keenness to enable citizens to benefit from the monthly subsidy before depositing the salary.

We have also been keen in the REDF to enable all segments of society to obtain adequate housing, including those who may not meet the conditions for financing eligibility from banks due to factors such as age or income, which required our intervention with banks through our mortgage guarantee programmes. This was provided for more than 70,000 families in an effort to develop the programme model in a positive way for all citizens.

What role does the REDF play in real estate development in Saudi Arabia, and how does it contribute to the development of the kingdom’s economy?

The new REDF regulation enables the expansion of partnerships with the aim of developing the real estate market with a focus on the beneficiary’s ownership of his appropriate home. The new regulation has given the REDF more powers and flexibility by forging partnerships with regional secretariats, municipalities and real estate development companies to serve the construction process for many years to come and achieve the vision of the housing programme.

This contributed to achieving a growth of about 300 percent in the real estate finance market, a qualitative leap over the past three years, as a total of more than SAR 28bn has been deposited in Sakani beneficiary accounts from the announcement of the transformation programme in June 2017 until the end of June 2021.

The REDF supports the kingdom’s economy by providing loans and facilities to real estate developers and concluding partnerships and agreements with public and private agencies to participate in housing projects, in addition to establishing bodies with private real estate purposes within the kingdom.

The creation of effective financing programmes and solutions has helped raise Saudi citizens’ household percentage to 60 percent at the end of 2020, compared to 47 percent in 2016, with the aim of reaching 70 percent under Vision 2030.

What about partnerships and agreements with the private sector, and the desired benefit from them?

The private sector plays an essential role at the developmental level, and is the core that drives the economic wheel as it provides jobs for Saudi citizens as well as services that support the economy.

I have worked for many years in the private sector in the field of banking executive and strategic planning, and fully realise the extent of its importance in achieving the goals and aspirations of the housing programme within the kingdom’s Vision 2030. In this context, we have developed a stimulus plan for the private sector, as one of the strategic initiatives emanating from the vision.

Since 2018, the private sector stimulus plan has helped promote economic growth, and includes several axes, in an effort to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and develop its products.

In the REDF, we believe in a solid partnership with banks and financing companies and real estate developers in the private sector because of their major role in developing the Saudi real estate market.

We work together to achieve positive benefits at the national economy level, such as increasing the contribution of the GDP of establishments, contributing to the creation of jobs with the growing number of real estate firms, boosting business continuity and improving citizens’ confidence in the real estate supply.

How has the REDF kept pace with the digital transformation that the kingdom is witnessing today?

We have developed an integrated digital infrastructure and, thank God, have succeeded in implementing a large number of e-services with the aim of serving and facilitating the beneficiary’s ownership journey starting from the stage of searching for suitable housing and financing to signing of the ownership contract.

We have provided more than 40 e-services to citizens and our partners from the government and private sector and processed more than 2.4 million transactions through the REDF’s electronic platforms in 2020.

The REDF’s digital system proved its success during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the complete closure of all facilities, the REDF was able to continue achieving its goals and signing contracts as planned.

Our Real Estate Advisor platform, launched in integration with the Sakani portal, played a major role in the digital transformation journey and achieved comprehensive digital integration with financing and real estate bodies to serve more than 1.2 million beneficiaries. It also contributed to achieving more than 350,000 financing contracts by facilitating the beneficiaries’ property search and then transferring them to the financing bodies to complete the acquisition process.

The Real Estate Advisor app won an award for best smart government application in the Arab world, in the category of distinguished government practices and institutions. The REDF has also been awarded with the Golden Award/Contact Centre Awards, which recognise the best call centre in the Middle East, Europe and South Asia.

What are the contributions made by the REDF to the beneficiaries, such as soft mortgages and others?

The REDF continues to provide monthly subsidies to beneficiaries on their real estate loans through banks and financial institutions. The total amounts deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries since the announcement of the transformation programme in June 2017 until the end of June amounted to more than SAR28bn at a monthly rate of more than SAR600m.

The real estate initiatives provided by the REDF to citizens also contributed to a record increase in the real estate financing market, as the volume of financing exceeded SAR375bn.

What is the REDF’s future roadmap?

Ultimately, we have a goal of reaching a 70 percent household rate, in line with the Housing Programme of Vision 2030. We are moving on a clear roadmap and future initiatives based on improving integration with various components of the housing system, third parties and all partners in the private sector – from banks to financing institutions and real estate developers – to ensure the smoothness, efficiency and quality of the customer journey, raising customer satisfaction to international standards, and enhancing the digital experience for beneficiaries.

Additionally, we are working on developing and improving alternative solutions for beneficiaries that contribute to reducing gaps in the financing process, continuous development of supportive and guarantee programmes, and giving beneficiaries the financing options and products that meet their needs.