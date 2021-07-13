London rental market bottoms out as commuters, international students return

London, traditionally a hotspot for Middle Eastern students, has seen its first central rent growth since start of the pandemic as international undergraduates and commuters return.

Prime Central London (PCL) rents rose by one percent in Q2 this year – the highest annual growth since 2007, according to property agents Savills. Values for flats grew by 0.4 percent, while house rents grew more sharply by 1.8 percent as tenants continued to be attracted by outside space.

North African and Middle Eastern tenants make up 3.7 percent of renters across PCL properties, according to exclusive Savills data, with the numbers more concentrated in the areas of Mayfair, St Jame’s and Sloane Street.

The Q2 rent rise is a clear signal that prime rental values have resumed their steady upward trend from a 2016 low and a total industry shutdown in the March 2020 lockdown, said Savills.

Frances Clacy, associate director, residential research at Savill, said: “Since the start of the year we’ve seen people begin to return to London. The lettings market is more fluid than the buying market; things are opening up and people want to be in the buzz of it all.”

Clacy said she expects rent to continue rising as international students and business folk return to the city.

“We predict that things will level out to how they were pre-pandemic,” she said.

Frances Clacy, associate director, residential research at Savill.

According to Henry Faun, partner and head of the International Project Marketing (MENA) team at luxury property firm Knight Frank, London remains the “number one choice destination” for overseas higher education for Middle East students.

“Better value in property rents is always recognised as a bonus for the students coming to the UK to live whilst they are studying,” said Faun, adding that Middle Eastern-based London buy-to-let owners would welcome boosted rental prices.

“Given the majority of Middle Eastern landlords rent their properties out on an annual basis, it may take some time for the increased market rents to be felt by the owners,” Faun said. “Buy-to-let property in central London is a relatively low yielding and low risk asset in our clients’ portfolios, so any increased returns are key to their investment.”

As most Middle Eastern clients have not been able to travel to London as frequently as they would have liked over the past 18 months, Knight Frank has seen an increase in Middle Eastern owners requesting for their properties to be rented out.

“We have assisted our clients to ensure their properties do not remain vacant for long periods of time and the income covers the cost of maintenance and any debt on the property,” said Faun.

Henry Faun, partner and head of the International Project Marketing (MENA) team at luxury property firm Knight Frank.

According to property firm JLL, rents across the most exclusive areas of London will rise steadily over the course of 2021, increasing by 2.5 percent as demand for the most prestigious areas of the capital begins to return.

Rental value growth is then expected to average 2.8 percent per annum between 2021 and 2025, JLL said.

“We have seen a spike in interest in PCL in the past three months. The PCL rental market has historically seen a relatively large sub-set of demand coming from renters aligned to the success of London’s world-leading business, arts and culture sectors,” said Nick Whitten, JLL head of UK residential and living research.

“These renters have tended to take shorter tenancies covering the length of a contract. The most recent data shows there is a trend to longer tenancy lengths even before many of those exclusive business sectors fully re-open. PCL rental properties represent good value at the moment and renters are looking to capitalise,” added Whitten.

As prime London rents continue to bottom out, Savills projects average five-year rental growth of +14.2 percent across the prime London markets.