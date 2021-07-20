Dubai’s real estate market on upward climb

The second quarter of 2021 has delivered favourable growth for the Dubai real estate market, according to Morgan’s Q2 2021 Dubai Real Estate Report.

Dubai’s real estate market is continuing to recover from the pandemic that wrecked markets across the globe.

The primary (off-plan) market produced a total of 6,007 transactions totalling AED9.16 billion in worth, while the secondary market boasted 9,590 transactions with a total worth AED27.66bn in Q2 2021.

This compares to 3,362 transactions totalling AED4.95bn in worth produced by the primary market and 8,302 transactions worth AED19.93bn produced by the secondary market in Q1 2021.

The report documented 15,597 total transactions worth AED36.82bn in Q2 2021 as compared to the 11,664 total transactions with a total worth of AED24.89bn from Q1 2021.

In the second quarter, 10,833 real estate transactions were made in cash, while 4,764 were paid by a mortgage.

Top-performing residential apartment communities included the Dubai Marina with 1,541 transactions totalling AED3.88bn in worth, Downtown Dubai with 633 transactions totalling AED2.17bn in worth and Palm Jumeirah with 407 transactions totalling AED 1.81bn in worth.

The highest performing villa communities included Dubai Hills Estate with 887 total transactions totalling AED 3.77bn, Palm Jumeirah with 124 transactions worth AED 2.51bn and Sports City with 287 transactions totalling AED 1.19bn.

Luxury property performance also saw an increase since the last quarter, with 254 total transactions with a total worth of AED4.89bn in Q2 2021, compared to 152 transactions totalling AED2.71bn in Q1 2021.

Commercial property performance also saw an increase in Q2 2021 with 709 total transactions with a value of AED1.96bn as compared to 544 total transactions totalling AED1.38bn in Q1 2021.

Top-performing office and retail communities included Business Bay with 172 transactions with a value of AED279m, Jumeirah Lake Towers with 222 transactions totalling AED180.89 million and Jumeirah Village Circle with 25 transactions totalling AED29.99m.

Dubai Harbour saw the highest average apartment sales price out of all of Dubai’s major communities with an average of AED2,581 per square foot.

Palm Jumeirah boasted the highest average villa and townhouse sales price with an average cost of AED2,957/sq. ft.

The highest apartment rental yield was found in International City with an 8.25 percent average gross investment yield.

The highest villa, townhouse or garden home rental yield was that of Dubai Sports City with a 5.95 percent average gross investment yield.

The property type with the highest number of total projects delivered as of July 2020 was apartments with 62,996 total units.

In terms of future planned property supply, 2021 has 26,091 planned property projects, 2022 has 13,487, 2023 has 3,361 and 2024 has 2,348 planned property projects.

Jumeirah Village Circle possesses the greatest property supply per area with 4,375 units.