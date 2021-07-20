UAE ranks fourth for highest rents as percent of monthly spending

The UAE ranked fourth in countries where tenants spend the most on housing, with rent comprising 39.85 percent of total monthly spending on average, according to the recently released Cost of Rent Index from money.co.uk.

The top three places were claimed by Hong Kong with rent making up an average of 50.25 percent of total monthly spending, Singapore with 47.08 percent and Qatar with 43.73 percent.

The cost of the average monthly rent for a three-bedroom housing accommodation in the UAE was £1,396 ($1,905).

The monthly cost of living for a family of four averaged £2,107 ($2,876) and the average total monthly expenditures totalled £3,503 ($4,781).

The countries spending the lowest percentage of essential monthly outgoings on rent were Saudi Arabia with the average rent being 19.07 percent of total monthly spending, Greece with 19.73 percent and Turkey with 20.11 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s average monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment or house is £424 ($579).

The kingdom’s average total monthly expenditures were £2,223 ($3,034) and the average monthly living costs for a family of four were £1,799 ($2,455).

The countries that spend the highest percentage of income on rent were Azerbaijan with 71.49 percent of income being put towards rent on average, Hong Kong with 65.80 percent and Malta with 58.83 percent.

The UAE ranked twenty-fifth in this category, with 35.06 percent of household income going towards rent on average.

The most expensive countries to rent a three-bedroom property were Hong Kong with an average cost of £2,760 ($3,767) per month, Singapore with an average rent of £2,253 ($3,075) per month and Switzerland with an average cost of £1,900 ($2,593) per month.

The United Arab Emirates ranked eighth on this list, with an average monthly rent of £1,396 ($1,905) for a three-bedroom property.