More top names sign up for space in giant Dubai office complex

ICD Brookfield, one of Dubai’s largest commercial property buildings, has announced the signing of 16 new leases totaling 115,000 square feet.

The new tenants consist of a diverse group of multinational corporations such as luxury holding company Richemont, which signed for 29,000 square feet of space, as well as a number of lifestyle retail and F&B venues.

New retailers who have committed to ICD Brookfield Place also include Waitrose & Partners, the upmarket British supermarket, Skin Laundry, a medical facial concept from California, and Y12, an Italian male and female hair salon, all set to open before the end of 2021.

ICD Brookfield said in a statement that its recent movement of new leases provides confidence in the UAE’s economic growth and insight into growing company’s preferences for “innovative and healthy workplaces”.

Located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), ICD Brookfield Place (pictured below) is home to 160,000 square feet of dining, retail, and community spaces including private member’s club, The Arts Club.

F&B concepts set to open later this year include Bull & Roo’s colossal dining hall The Guild, the Orange Hospitality’s Parisian restaurant concept Josette as well as a new coffee lab, bar and independent bookstore, Lulu and The Beanstalk.

“The commitment of these high-quality corporations and brands to ICD Brookfield Place is an excellent endorsement of our strategy to create a premier lifestyle workplace,” said Ben McGregor, investment director of ICD Brookfield.

“We treat our tenants as our partners, and we are thrilled to enter this next chapter with such a dynamic offering. I am also particularly excited to welcome Richemont’s new office, bound to be one of the region’s most impressive, and the company’s 300 employees.”

He added that ICD Brookfield Place works to promote green building practices through all facets of its placemaking ethos with a focus on culture, wellness and experience.

Along with advocating for physical health and wellbeing, the building promotes positive mental health through its community hub space, Niche. This collaborative space was developed to enhance the mental health and wellbeing of tenants by providing workshops, influential talks, and a place to take respite and recharge throughout the day.