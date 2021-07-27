Dubai’s mortgage market booms as reforms encourage first-time buyers

The number of mortgages issued in Dubai doubled between the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021, according to independent consultancy Mortgage Finder.

Following the Covid-19 lockdown slump, the figures revealed on Tuesday show the emirate’s mortgage market is well on its path to recovery with a 91 percent increase in mortgages completed between the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021.

“We have seen a significant uptick in demand this year which is really positive news and indicates more people are reaching the goal of owning their own home in Dubai.

“The increase in activity in the market can definitely be attributed, in part, to the major reform in lending policy introduced by the Central Bank of the UAE in early 2020, which allowed banks to lend five percent more, reducing the down payment requirement for first-time buyers from 25 percent to 20 percent. This change has made getting a mortgage more accessible for some people,” said Ian Vaughan, senior mortgage consultant at Mortgage Finder.

The average mortgage amount increased by 24 percent over the same period, with the average mortgage size in the first half of 2021 sitting at AED2.2 million ($599,000).

There was an almost 50/50 split in mortgage transactions for villa and townhouses, and apartments, with the villa and townhouse segment coming in slightly higher at 55 percent. Separately, research from Data Finder showed that in the first half of this year overall sales transactions in the villa and townhouse segment accounted for 27.5 percent, whilst apartments were 72.5 percent.“There has been a lot of interest from borrowers wanting to purchase villas and townhouses, with many of them citing the need for more space as the main reason. The research from Data Finder, coupled with our knowledge on the 50/50 split in completed mortgages for the same segments, suggests that more apartments are being purchased with cash than villa and townhouses,” Vaughan said.

“This makes sense given that villa and townhouses tend to be more expensive and the price of those in prime areas of Dubai have seen notable increases of late. Furthermore, cash buyers often tend to be investors and apartments are generally more favourable for investment purposes,” said he added.

Banks have continued to offer competitive mortgage products and terms, with interest rates remaining at record lows. It is possible to find mortgage rates available now from just 1.99 percent, compared to 2.49 percent in the middle of 2020.

“Banks in the UAE are open for business. Many are currently offering great headline mortgage rates to entice borrowers, with some going further and being more flexible in their lending criteria depending on the borrower profile,” said Vaughan.

“This is great news for potential buyers, but it also means they need to ensure they do their research and understand the full terms of the mortgage before signing on the dotted line. In essence, it’s more important now for borrowers to shop around and see past just the headline rate to look at the mortgage product as a whole and make sure they are getting the right deal,” he added.