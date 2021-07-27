Dubai property prices accelerate at fastest rate since 2014 in Q2

Property prices in Dubai during the second quarter of 2021 accelerated at their fastest pace since the summer of 2014, according to the latest research by Knight Frank.

Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research, Knight Frank, said: “The momentum that began building late last year has been sustained and we are seeing a slow, but steady upward creep in transacted values.

“The confidence that has been injected into the economy by the government’s phenomenal response to the pandemic has percolated across the economy – buyers feel more confident about life and are committing to home purchases in increasing numbers. And not just that, it’s larger homes – villas – that are seeing the sharpest rebound, with prices now about 17 percent below the last market peak six years ago.”

While average prices remain 26.3 percent down on their previous highs, certain buyer groups have weathered the market’s lopsided performance, with certain nationalities enjoying significant price appreciation, the real estate consultancy said.

Factoring for currency wobbles against the UAE dirham since the summer of 2015 reveals a very different picture of when it comes to investor beneficiaries, it added.

Durrani (pictured above) said: “Egyptian pound purchasers for instance have seen their investments appreciate by an impressive 51.4 percent, while Pakistani rupee buyers are currently enjoying gains of over 12 percent. And if we rewind further back in time to the heady days of 2007, Egyptian and Pakistani buyers would have seen their investments increase in value by a staggering 200 percent plus.”He added that European buyers would be looking at gains of 20.5 percent since 2007, while for British buyers, it would be nearer 68 percent.

“The flipside to the story is of course some of those who held off, or were unable to step onto the property ladder, relative prices are much more attractive today than they were in 2015.”

According to Knight Frank, sterling buyers would find a home in Dubai 19 percent cheaper today than in 2015, as would Indian (-14 percent) and Euro (-32.3 percent) denominated purchasers, which is why buyer groups from these locations so active in the market.

“It’s still early days, but as the global economy revs back up to full steam, some of these currency discounts are already showing signs of stabilising, or even reversing, which will no doubt up the ante for those who have been waiting on the sidelines for the right time to invest,” said Durrani.

Knight Frank also said that certain pockets of the market are rebounding faster than others, such as villas, so it is no surprise that multi-million dirham home sales are also registering a spike in deal activity, with AED20 million homes in particular remaining in high demand.

Knight Frank’s research revealed that 128 AED20 million plus homes have sold between January and June, the highest level since 2015, when 137 deals in this price bracket were recorded. Last year, a total of 75 AED20 million plus homes were sold.

“Rather than subdue super prime sales activity, the pandemic has accelerated it. Families are looking for larger homes, with more outdoor space and even room for a home office as many are hedging their bets on greater remote working going forward, echoing what we have been seeing elsewhere in the world. And what’s more, they are willing to spend more for the privilege”, added Durrani.

Maria Morris, partner, head of Residential at Knight Frank Middle East, said: “Dubai’s prime and super-prime residential markets have continued on an impressive upward trajectory in the first half of 2021, with both local and global buyers continuing to see the appeal of Dubai for luxury real estate investment.

“This uptick in the Dubai property market has certainly been driven by various factors, such as the UAE’s impressive Covid-19 vaccination levels and the Government’s remarkable reaction to the global pandemic, which has helped economic activity in the UAE to recover post-lockdown.

“Other UAE Government initiatives such as the introduction of remote work visas, the introduction of the Golden Visa and 100 percent foreign company ownership have also been influential in increasing the appetite for real estate in the region.”