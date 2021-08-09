Saudi residential market continues to outperform, Knight Frank data shows

In the capital Riyadh, grade A offices saw rental increases, but other cities recorded falling rent prices in the last quarter.

“The post-Covid recovery was never going to be smooth sailing, but we are seeing sustained growth in certain segments of the market. In the residential market for instance, the governments various initiatives, such as Sakani and Wafi are continuing to contribute to an acceleration in home ownership rates across the kingdom,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East research at Knight Frank.

Sakani, formed in 2017, helps Saudi families purchase homes, and Wafi authorises and regulates off-plan property sales.

“Furthermore, the government’s efforts to support growth in the residential market are delivering an exceptionally active development market, with 155,000 new homes scheduled to complete before the end of 2023 across Riyadh, Jeddah and DMA; 100,000 of which are in Riyadh alone. In addition, home values are responding to the buoyancy in demand, with apartment values in the capital accelerating at the fastest rate in the Kingdom, growing by 7.6 percent year on year, the fastest pace of growth since at least 2017,” Durrani said.

Knight Frank noted that the number of residential transactions in Riyadh are up 77 percent, year on year and a similar story is playing out on the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, where the number of homes sold is up 44 percent on this time last year.

“Clearly domestic demand will help to soak up some of the new supply as economic reforms drive greater business activity, but questions remain on the impact of all the new stock. It’s likely that Grade B buildings will feel the greatest downward pressure on rents as the flight to quality intensifies, particularly in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, which will see a 25 percent and 36 percent increase in total office supply in the next three years,” Durrani said.

Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East research at Knight Frank.

Total office stock in Riyadh and Jeddah are expected to reach 5.3 square metres and 1.8 square metres by the end of 2023, respectively.

The retail sector has been one of the most significant casualties of the pandemic, with headline lease rates in prime shopping malls across the country falling by between 1 percent and 5 percent over the last 18 months, according to Knight Frank. In fact, during Q2 alone, rents in the Kingdom’s best shopping malls declined by between 1.5-3 percent in Riyadh, Jeddah and DMA.

“Hugely reduced footfall as a result of the pandemic and repeated restrictions on international arrivals has been a double whammy for the retail market. That said, the reopening of the border to tourists from 49 nations this week, combined with ‘revenge spending’ from surging domestic tourism may help to cushion the market from further sharp declines”, Durrani said.

According to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), consumer spending in Saudi Arabia increased by 2.1 percent, to around SAR 261 billion in Q1 2021, compared to SAR 256 billion over the same period last year. The food & beverages sector has enjoyed the most significant boost, with spending surging by 35 percent to SAR 17.4 billion, while spending in restaurants and cafes rose by 58.5 percent over the same period. This relative outperformance is linked in part to the slight easing of lockdown restrictions, which boosted footfall across the Kingdom’s food and beverage outlets.

Jeddah has emerged as a particular stand out market, outperforming the rest of the country.

“Covid has clearly impacted on the hospitality market’s performance. Yes, international tourism has been severely curtailed, but nationals are traveling in greater numbers around the Kingdom, helping to support the sector in some locations. Jeddah has emerged as a particular stand out market, outperforming the rest of the country. The principal driver has been the resumption of Umrah pilgrimage as well as the recent Eid holidays, with occupancy levels so far this year averaging 50 percent, well above the national average. The opening of the Jeddah Islamic Port cruise terminal in July, combined with a strengthening supply pipeline is going to further boost the city’s appeal among domestic tourists,” Durrani said.

The total quality hotel supply in Jeddah stood at 13,230 rooms as at the end of May 2021. Taking into consideration only projects that have broken ground, Knight Frank expects the city’s room supply to increase by 64 percent by the end of 2023, to 20,600 rooms, higher than Riyadh and DMA combined.

Lastly, domestic tourism spending on hotels, restaurants and leisure rose by a third last year, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority.