Farhad Azizi: ‘Location has always been the key criteria for a property’s desirability’

Azizi recently embarked on a hiring spree, bringing on more than 200 new staff in response to a surge in enquiries about your developments. Can you provide a brief outlook on the factors that are responsible for the uptick in investor interest in Dubai/UAE real estate?

In an effort to cater to local and international investors’ rising demand for world-class properties in Dubai, we are upsizing substantially through the recruitment of over 210 staff. Over the past two months alone, we’ve hired more than 125 sales staff, including property consultants, sales directors and regional sales directors to better tend to the growing number of enquiries we are receiving. Our customer service department has also grown by over 30 customer service representatives, while manpower in our marketing department has also been increased by over 12 new joiners. Another 43 have been hired across our other departments. With demand from European investors on the rise alongside enquiries and sales volumes generally surging we are making it a priority to hire experts across its various departments to keep up. Our ongoing skill-based hiring is in sync with our overarching aim of always being there for our customers, with their happiness being our absolute priority.

Dubai continues to show the world that it is a leading hub for business, tourism and innovation. With its outstanding safety, forward-looking initiatives, and with it being an ideal environment to visit, live and work in, the emirate will continue to thrive and attract foreign direct investment. The pandemic allowed Dubai to showcase its true merits, with it making sizable international donations, offering free stem cell treatments, with it leading in vaccination speed, and much more.

There are multiple factors that helped Dubai and the Emirates to attract investors: The UAE has outstanding macroeconomic fundamentals, with it being one of the safest, most proactive countries to visit, live and work in, with the introduction of 100-percent foreign business ownership without the need for a local partner, the UAE Central Bank’s removal of the 20 percent cap on bank real estate lending, increased economic activity due to the onset of the Expo, relaxed visa rules with the introduction of, for example, the Golden Visa programme, which has emerged as a veritable magnet for residential aspirants in this rapidly advancing country, the reduction of government fees and the formation of a higher real estate committee that ensures differentiation and value-add, among many other recently established changes, all of which boost demand.

Mina on the Palm Jumeirah is one of the five projects completed by Azizi Developments over the past six months

You currently have about 100 projects at various stages of development set to be delivered between 2020 and 2023. That’s a substantial amount of construction work to be done – what are some of the challenges of sustaining it through a pandemic, and what steps did you take to make possible the delivery of 10,000 units through 2021?

Firstly, we’re doing our very best to announce completion dates as realistically as possible. Secondly, we are working closely with our contractors to ensure that they adhere to set timelines, as well as to our quality standards. We carefully select reliable contractors with proven track records. We have a very strong engineering department that ensures that our contractors perform as agreed and deliver on time. Through our meticulous and experienced engineering department, we ensure that our contractors develop projects that reflect high standards of quality and aesthetics, and that are delivered according to agreed schedules.

We’re in a very healthy financial position, meaning that we are more than sufficiently funded to bear the construction costs of these 10,000 units, without delays.

In the first months of the pandemic, many developers’ supply chain processes may have been affected if they sourced their materials from China or other parts of the world that were in lockdown or saw strict coronavirus restrictions. We, on the contrary, have not faced any supply chain issues, having sourced all necessary products well before the crisis, and many locally. Our construction was therefore unaffected. According to the 24-hour sterilisation programme issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management during the lockdown, some sectors were exempted from the restrictions, including the construction sector, which is pivotal to the UAE’s economy and the well-being of its residents.

With construction being one of the very few operational, vital sectors in the UAE, most projects progressed rapidly throughout the pandemic – all of ours at Azizi were in full swing. Some developers, such as ourselves, had received a special permit from the government that allowed us to work on some projects 24/7, including Riviera, our flagship master-planned French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in MBR City. Our sales, however, suffered during the lockdown month, where we had sold just around one apartment per week. In the months after the lockdown, we were back to selling five to six per day. We are now back to our pre-pandemic sales volume of around 12-15 per day, and are well on our way to exceeding this figure.

Azizi Developments was given a special permit to work on projects such as Riviera (pictured) 24/7

Our sales were increasing steadily in January and February 2020, but saw a drastic slump starting March. From then on, they have doubled almost every subsequent month up until November. We did face some difficulties in early months with our collections – customers contacted us expressing their concerns about meeting their financial obligations. We dealt with these case-by-case and found repayment solutions that worked for both them and ourselves. Downs in the market can be overcome; developers need to tailor their products to evolving market needs, such as by developing investor-friendly properties in strategic locations with easy connectivity, and by focusing on the right sizes and types of properties. Our business model is carefully designed to cater to changing times and demographics, with a strong focus on delivering quality products across different segments.

The impact of the pandemic on our sales was therefore softened. One also has to consider that we are generating substantial revenue and increasing our top and bottom lines through the swift construction and delivery of our approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, approximately 80 percent of which are already sold. This entails growth and profitability, irrespective of sales.

Artist’s impression of the Riviera

Despite the challenges of the current prevailing situation, we are very confident that we can sell the remaining unsold (roughly 20 percent) of our units by 2023, considering that they are well-differentiated in terms of location, pricing, sizing, amenities and lifestyles offered. Should sales be an issue, we may pursue the very feasible and lucrative opportunity of converting some of our properties into hotel units, for which there is a high pent-up demand that will manifest into sales once the pandemic passes fully. We are already in negotiations with hospitality providers to explore such options and are looking into leasing and other revenue-generating assets/businesses to further our growth and profitability.

We had also taken several steps to ensure customer centricity, even at times when the public was not able to go and view properties or speak to our agents in person. We have, for example, launched virtual property tours on our website, as well as a video conferencing calling platform for our property advisors. We have geared up for a post-pandemic market by analysing requirements and understanding the importance of technology in this new era. The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasised the need for digitalisation to gain efficiency. Developers have to meet clients’ need to view properties virtually from the comfort of their own homes, which is also especially helpful when dealing with international clients who are out of the country – this is an evolution in tools that we believe will remain in place even once the pandemic is over.

What impact do you expect the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai to have on the emirate’s real estate sector, both from a residential and commercial standpoint?

Expo 2020 will reinforce Dubai’s standing as a global hub for business and tourism and set strong fundamentals for long-term growth across various industries, especially real estate. We believe that it will not only result in an increase in visitors, jobs, business and infrastructure investments but will also drive forward the vision of Dubai.

It is not merely the preparations and the happening of the event itself, but especially the after-effects that we believe will have a positive impact on the real estate sector, with Expo 2020 representing a gateway to the world, putting Dubai on the world stage, business relationships being formed and tourism being attracted over the long term.

After the event completion, from 2021 to December 2031, it is said to contribute Dh62 billion dirhams ($16.92 billion) to GDP and support an average of 53,600 jobs per annum. Dubai’s status as a global business and leisure hub is further consolidated by the foreign direct investment that its core sectors attract.

The delay of Expo 2020 was a positive catalyst for the real estate industry, as it helped attract investors for ready residential units in the market. Developers have held on new projects and expedited the pace of work on existing developments in order to market these to potential buyers ahead of the six-month long mega-event. For us at Azizi Developments, construction has been progressing more rapidly than ever before in 2020, but especially also in 2021. Over the past six months alone, we’ve completed Aura in Jebel Ali; Samia in Al Furjan; Farishta in Al Furjan; Shaista in Al Furjan; and Mina on Palm Jumeirah. We’ll be handing over Star and Plaza in Al Furjan within the following month, representing another almost 1,000 units alone. Following those, we’ll be getting ready to hand over the first buildings in Riviera, as well as Creek Views I – putting our total completions this year at roughly 46 projects, which translates into 10,000 units.

Artist’s impression of the retail area at Riviera. The UAE’s real estate retail sector is projected to hit more than $58 billion in sales this year

Moreover, post-COVID-19, the UAE’s real estate retail sector is demonstrating its strengths, with it being projected to hit more than $58 billion in sales by the end of this year. This new analysis from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlights a strong year-on-year increase of 13 per cent, with us being ready and able to serve as a heavy contributor to the sector’s growth. Expo 2020 will play a pivotal role in fortifying the retail sector backed up by the anticipated high number of tourists during the mega event, while shopping will continue to be a key aspect of Dubai’s brand as a global destination, helped by consumer benefits such as tax-free and duty-free shopping.

Azizi Developments made headlines with the announcement of the crystal lagoon at Riviera. What are some of the challenges that this ambitious undertaking presents? Will the water be temperature-controlled at all? How will it be kept clean? Can you offer an estimate of how much investment this may require?

With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5m gallons of crystal clear, desalinated and clean water, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk, which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques, the lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

It will be built at a cost of roughly Dh120m.

The Crystal Lagoon at Riviera will be filtered and temperature controlled

Yes, the lagoon will of course be both filtered and temperature controlled. It will be filtered, in part, through a membrane distillation process, much more advanced than that of swimming pools – this is a desalination technology driven by a temperature gradient that allows fresh water to be extracted from hot salt water. The technology has water vapour passing through the membrane, forced by the temperature difference of the water that flows on both sides of the membrane. This technology requires hot seawater of high purity to avoid the membrane getting clogged, and to maintain the efficiency of the process.

Can you share any trends with regards to your investors over the course of the pandemic? Which nationalities have shown the most increased interest? What categories of unit have shown the biggest uptick in enquiries?

The current market is remarkably diverse in terms of customer demographics. We at Azizi Developments have customers from over 100 nationalities. Emiratis form the highest percentage of our customers, followed by, among others, nationals from Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, China and the UK. Moreover, we’ve also recorded a surge in demand from Nigerian buyers throughout the last year, and more recently, we are receiving a lot more enquiries from European investors, with sales to European nationalities having more than tripled over the past three months alone.

The right kinds of units, in terms of location, sizing, connectivity, amenities, build quality and views, are seeing substantial demand and are selling out rapidly, despite the notion of oversupply.

Property seekers are looking for more than just a home; they are in search of a lifestyle that a property represents and enables through its distinctive features and amenities, location, connectivity and design, among other important factors. With better legislation comes a demand for state-of-the-art mid- and high-rises with innovative features and instilled with the creativity that the global property market is yearning for.

There has been an uptick in sales of sea-view apartments, says Azizi

Location has always been – and will always be – the key criteria for a property’s desirability. Mohammed bin Rashid City, for example, is the most sought-after residential destination in terms of sales transactions. Al Furjan is a major growth corridor of the city as well, and with the new metro line is seeing demand surge.

As a result of COVID-19, the public has realised the need and importance of a suitable home that they and their families can spend significant amounts of time in, comfortably. Consumers are demanding well-thought-out properties more than ever before. A report by the International Property Institute states that the pandemic made it important to have spacious balconies, as well as access to green features, sports facilities and walkable and biking areas. While this isn’t news to most, these are the domains where developers and other stakeholders need to innovate.

As businesses and employees continue to adopt flexible working arrangements, a proper, dedicated office space at home can add more quality to life, thereby increasing demand. New trends in home development have emerged from the pandemic to which developers need to respond with solutions, from enhanced designs and layouts to new features and amenities – after all, homes are now more important than ever before, and those who invest in owning rather than renting them are seeing more financial stability and secured access to residency visas.

The rise in WFH and flexible working arrangements have changed the way end user investors look at their home

The uptick in the sale of luxury villas, sea-view apartments and second-hand family houses has brought much-needed reprieve to Dubai’s property market. A total of 3,450 apartments and 586 villas were transacted in Q1 in the Dubai prime residential market, valued at Dh11.6bn, according to analysis based on data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

But it is not just villas – luxury properties in general are doing extremely well. For example, our units in Mina on Palm Jumeirah are now almost sold out. Besides that, all units with views, such as those in Riviera, are doing extremely well, especially following our recent announcement of the lagoon being built.

What role can the real estate sector play in the development of Dubai, and what is Azizi Developments doing in this regard?

The real estate sector constitutes the main economic artery transforming the emirate into one of the best cities to visit, live and work in across the globe. With the change in property freehold rights following the property crash in 2008, the sector’s revival has been relatively consistent since. More so, the contribution of major real estate developers to the economy of Dubai cannot be ignored; studies reveal that these companies are mega-boosters to the emirate’s economy. We at Azizi Developments are highly committed to our mission of developing lifestyles and enriching the lives of our valued residents through elegantly designed, world-class homes and communities, with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that we operate in. We intend to become the real estate developer of choice for the new generation, working hand-in-hand with the leadership of Dubai to continuously innovate and enhance our offers.

We are proud to be serving as catalyst to the UAE’s vision and development through our projects and believe that Dubai will continue to inspire through its growth and innovation as an outstanding platform for the business community, and for families to live, work in and thrive.