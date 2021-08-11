Property sales prices in Abu Dhabi up, rent prices down in most neighbourhoods

Listed property sales prices have increased in most Abu Dhabi communities, while rents have largely declined except in a few communities where demand is high, Property Finder proprietary data showed.

The average apartment sales listing price for a property in Abu Dhabi increased from AED1.15 million in January to AED1.3m in February and it remained consistent throughout the year falling to AED1.26m in June and back again in July. The average villa/townhouses sales listing price however have shown a steady increase over the year and grew from AED4.1m in January 2021 to AED4.57m in July an increase of 11.5 percent.

“In Abu Dhabi there is an undersupply of villas, which puts the seller at the advantage especially in areas like Saadiyat Island and Yas Island. We see other areas like Al Reem Island, where an oversupply of units has created a buyer’s market and buyers are at an advantage when it comes to price negotiation,” according to Lynnette Abad Sacchetto, director of research and data at Property Finder.

The average apartment rental listing price for a property in Abu Dhabi decreased from AED70,0000 in January to AED68,000 in July, after having remained consistent throughout 2021.

The average villa/townhouses rental listing price has shown a steady decline over the year and fell from AED170,000 in January 2021 to AED160,000 in July, a decline of 5.9 percent.

According to Lynnette Sacchetto, “The user demand of apartments for sale in July 2021 was dominated by Al Reem Island that had more than 40 percent of all user searches followed by Yas Island. Al Raha Beach, Saadiyat Island, Masdar City and Al Reef. For Villa/Townhouses, Yas Island had the most searches with 20.2 percent, followed by Saadiyat Island, Al Reef, Khalifa City, Mohamed bin Zayed City and Al Raha Gardens.”

Sacchetto added that the top terms searched on Property Finder for apartments and villa/townhouses, for both rent and sales were – furnished, high floor, sea view, brand new, parking and beach.