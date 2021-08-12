Gulf investors step up interest in UK property after UAE’s amber list inclusion

British property agents are banking on a major uptick in Middle Eastern investment after the UAE joined the UK’s amber travel list earlier this week.

Amid an extraordinary 18 month for British property, UK real estate agents Savills has upgraded its forecasts for prime housing markets to reflect the impact of the country’s extended stamp duty holiday, flush mortgage finance and repeated domestic lockdowns.

Over the next five years, UK property prices are forecast to increase by 25.1 percent. London’s suburbs and the wider south – which have benefited from buyers relocating from more central locations – are set to lead Britain’s rapid property capital appreciation, growing at 26 percent and 25.7 percent respectively.Prime central London is expected to experience five-year growth of 21.5 percent.

“Some sellers operating in the prime market have been reluctant to bring their properties to the market over the past year, in part due to the concerns around the risks that Covid-19 presents, but also because of the lack of available properties for them to buy. With fewer properties available to meet demand, prices have increased more rapidly than previously predicted, ” said Frances Clacy, Savills research analyst.

“But as lockdown restrictions have been lifted and the vaccine rollout continues at pace, more stock is likely to come to the market. As such, a readjustment in buyer and seller expectations will be crucial to maintain the current market momentum.”

Henry Faun (pictured above), partner at UK property firm Knight Frank said that Britain adding the UAE to the amber list is a “very positive” step forward for the UK real estate sector and, in particular, the London property market.

“We are already seeing a surge in enquiries from Gulf-based real estate investors looking to shortlist options and book viewings ahead ahead of their travel,” Faun told Arabian Business.

“We know that Middle Eastern property buyers have an affinity with purchasing homes in London, particularly to enjoy the UK’s cooler temperatures during the summer months, as well as the different cultural and lifestyle attractions of London,” Faun added.

According to Knight Frank, Middle Eastern buyers accounted for 16 percent of all UK real estate purchases sold to overseas buyers in the first three months of this year – the highest proportion of Middle Eastern interest since the pandemic – despite the UAE residing on the UK red list since late-January.

“Now that international travel restrictions have eased between the UAE and the UK, this will have a profound effect on the UK real estate market in terms of Middle Eastern enquiries,” Faun said.“The pent-up demand we have been seeing for London’s super prime property will transfer into property transactions now that clients can physically visit their shortlisted properties in person.”

Luxury UK property developer Almacantar has seen an immediate spike in enquiries from buyers in the region at its newest development, The Bryanston, Hyde Park – the tallest residential building overlooking the royal park.

The week prior to the UAE amber list announcement, buyers from the Middle East accounted for 20 percent of enquiries. Since early August, interest has tripled with enquiries from the region now accounting for over 70 percent of calls, Almacantar told Arabian Business.

The Bryanston (pictured above) has attracted strong interest from the Middle East since its inception, and last September reported a 153 percent increase in Middle East enquiries, compared to the same period last year, despite travel restrictions and continued global uncertainties.

Lottie Geaves, sales manager at Bryanston, said: “We have known there is considerable pent-up demand from the Middle East for over a year, and this valuable change in travel regulation will finally unleash it. Buyers have remained reasonably active since the start of the pandemic and embraced digital viewings, however, it’s clear that most want to see completed properties in real life as they commit to a purchase in London.”

Almacantar also noted it has seen buyer priorities adjust in the wake of the pandemic. “There is a stronger emphasis on proximity to and views of open green space, properties with generous proportions, carefully considered design and premium on-site facilities,” said Geaves.