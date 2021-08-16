Dubai-based Damac narrows losses in second quarter

Dubai-based developer Damac has reported a net-loss of AED101 million ($27.5m) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the AED280m ($76.2m) deficit for the same period last year as the emirate’s property market recovers from the impact of coronavirus.

Financial results reported to Dubai Financial Market (DFM) revealed revenues of AED735.8m ($200.2m), down from AED1.14 billion ($310.4m) for the same period in 2020.

However, significantly, for the first half of the year, Damac managed to narrow its loss to AED290.63m ($78.9m) from AED386.69m ($105.3m) in H1 2020.

Meanwhile, total assets came in at AED21.5bn ($5.8bn) compared with AED21.1bn ($5.7bn) as of end-December 2020.

Booked sales hit AED2.6bn ($707.8m), while around 2,700 properties were delivered across Dubai in the first six months of the year.

Booked sales for the first three months of 2021 were at AED1.1bn ($300m) with 1,350 properties delivered, as per an earlier statement by Damac.

More booked sales resulted in an increase in selling expenses during the period, the developer said. “Lower quantum of revenue recognition and product mix adversely impacted gross profit for the period,” it said in the statement.

As Covid-19 continues to impact many parts of the world, the developer said it would keep on monitoring the situation and will act accordingly.

“Given the unpredictable outcome of this pandemic, the group will continue to monitor and assess the situation and keep adjusting its critical judgements and estimates including the inputs used for expected credit loss, macroeconomic factors, valuation of development properties and investment properties, as necessary, during the course of 2021,” said Damac’s statement.

Damac chairman Hussain Sajwani (above) has previously stated that it would take up to two years to fully recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “With the smart leadership of the UAE, we are in a far better position for economic recovery, although I still believe it will take 12-24 months for the real estate industry to fully recover.”

Last year, Damac said it delivered about 3,000 units in its Akoya and Business Bay developments in Dubai. During the year, Damac also reached the milestone of crossing 32,000 unit deliveries since inception.