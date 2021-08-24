ENBD REIT records 3% drop in net asset value

ENBD REIT has seen its net asset value (NAV) drop by over three percent quarter-on-quarter, the Shari’a compliant real estate investment trust, managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited, revealed in their latest financial results.

According to a statement on Tuesday the decline, from $180 million to $174m, was a result of “sustained valuation pressures” and “softening real estate market conditions” as the region’s economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthony Taylor, head of real estate at Emirates NBD Asset Management, said: “In light of adverse conditions, our net rental income and occupancy rates for the first quarter have held up well – the result of active portfolio management.

The company revealed expenses have been reduced by 16.9 percent “following a year of actively managing down operating costs in the portfolio”.

It said occupancy levels were at 75 percent for the period ending June 30, compared to 76 percent for the previous quarter.

Taylor added: “In terms of the portfolio, we are looking at new ways to bring further value to existing tenants through a series of strategic upgrades currently in progress. Most notably, at Al Thuraya Tower 1, where we are taking advantage of lower occupancy rates to make significant upgrades to improve the look and feel of the building. We also recently completed sub-division works at Burj Daman to create units that cater to smaller businesses and corporates looking to downsize, by reducing both costs and office space requirements, given that flexible working is becoming a more normal practice.

Anthony Taylor, head of real estate at Emirates NBD Asset Management.

“We continue to take a pragmatic approach to potential asset disposals, with a number of assets in the portfolio being considered for sale, where we believe that fair value can be achieved.”

Results also revealed the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio has increased to 52.7 percent as a result of valuation pressures in the property portfolio, while the management team is in the process of refinancing an important debt facility with Standard Chartered bank, amounting to $45m.