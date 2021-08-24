Fastest ever deal closed for a Dubai property priced over AED100m

Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty has closed the fastest ever deal for a AED100 million-plus ($27.2m) property in Dubai.

The resale deal, which took less than a month to execute from listing to transaction date, marks the highest value property sold in Dubai Hills Estate to date, as the emirate’s luxury property market continues its strong rebound.

The custom-built luxury mansion villa sale was conducted in-house between Luxhabitat Sotheby’s managing director, Leigh Williamson, representing the seller, and associate director, Honey Deylami, representing the buyer, whose identity remained anonymous.

“Buyers from all over the world recognise the higher standards of design, location and functionality, as well as the enviable benefits Dubai includes, from stability to economic growth, diversity to lower taxes, innovation to a coveted climate,” said Deylami.

Dubai’s luxury property market has slowly turned into a sweet escape for wealthy Europeans looking to flee the lockdowns appearing all over the continent.

The custom-built luxury mansion villa in Dubai Hills Estate.

During the first half of this year, the sector experienced steady growth, with residential transactions increasing to the highest level since 2013.

Transaction volumes also rose in the first half, surging 69.2 percent and 46.4 percent compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019 respectively.