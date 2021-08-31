Super triplex penthouse sells in Dubai for over $20m

A super triplex penthouse at the exclusive The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, by Omniyat, has been sold for AED75 million ($20.4m).

The property, bought shell and core, occupies 17,712 sqft at the top of the development, which includes just 39 apartments. Details of the buyer were not revealed.

Located on the banks of Dubai Canal and boasting views over Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa, the property has a giant outdoor terraceand private swimming pool

Located on the banks of Dubai Canal and boasting views over Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa, the penthouse has a giant outdoor terrace and private swimming pool, with eight-metre-high ceilings within the apartment.

The sale was completed by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, which has been behind a number of huge sales already this year, including the most expensive property sold in Dubai at AED121m ($33m) and the most expensive transaction for a Dubai Hills villa.

George Azar, chairman of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s.

George Azar, chairman of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s, said: “Given the high price tags of the higher end luxury properties, investors and buyers want to get the most value for their money. What makes a luxury property even more impressive? When it is like nobody else’s. Here in Dubai, there are far more opportunities for buyers to customise their homes to their personal preferences, adding in unique touches and exciting amenities.”

Dubai’s luxury property market has slowly turned into a sweet escape for wealthy Europeans looking to flee the lockdowns appearing all over the continent.

During the first half of this year, the sector experienced steady growth, with residential transactions increasing to the highest level since 2013.

Transaction volumes also rose in the first half, surging 69.2 percent and 46.4 percent compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019 respectively.