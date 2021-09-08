Villas lead Dubai’s real estate recovery as capital values surge in double digits

Dubai’s residential areas saw the capital value of villas increase in double digits annually as of last month, while apartments in some parts of the emirate witnessed single digit improvements, according to real estate consultants ValuStrat.

For villas, the highest annual capital gains were found in Arabian Ranches (22 percent), Jumeirah Islands (20.8 percent), Dubai Hills Estate (18.5 percent) and The Lakes (18.3 percent).

Annual capital value performance of apartments, which represent 87 percent of the residential market, were a mixed bag compared to villas. A third of all apartments witnessed negative annual growth, a third stable, and a third had single digit annual capital growth.

For apartments, the top annual performers in terms of capital gains were in Palm Jumeirah (6.8 percent), Jumeirah Beach Residence (6.1 percent), Al Furjan (4.6 percent) and Al Quoz Fourth – Al Khail Heights (4.1 percent).

The report highlighted that sales transaction volumes in August rose by 49 percent compared to July, and month-on-month performance saw ready sales rise by 57 percent.

Topping the sales charts overall were properties developed by Emaar (21.5 percent), Nakheel (8.6 percent), Damac (6.1 percent), and Dubai Properties (6.1 percent), stated ValuStrat.

While most transacted ready homes were located in Jumeirah Village (8.4 percent), Business Bay (7.5 percent), Al Furjan (7.2 percent), Dubai Marina (6.9 percent), Downtown Dubai (5 percent), and Dubai Hills Estate (4.5 percent).