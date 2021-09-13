Developer buys Palm Jumeirah land plot for $138m, plans beachfront project

Serenia Residences Limited has announced the purchase of Dubai’s most expensive land plot by a private investor this year.

Also described as one of the emirate’s biggest land deals, the plot worth AED508 million ($138 million) is located at the crescent of the Palm Jumeirah and will be used to develop a new beachfront development, a statement said.

Serenia said the deal follows the successful completion and sales of Serenia Residences, a collections of beachfront residences at the crescent of The Palm Jumeirah.

The new project, worth AED2.5 billion, has a built-up area of approximately 1.2 million square feet, and will be developed by Palma Holding which has previously completed projects such as Silverene Towers, Olivara Residences and Park as well as the Serenia Residences, The Palm.

Hassan H Nia, founder and CEO of Banian, the owner of Serenia Residences, said: “Following the completion and near sell-out of Serenia Residences, we are excited to purchase this landmark plot to build another masterpiece on one of the most unique locations in Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah.

“Dubai is one of the world’s safest havens for investors, made evident by the transactions that have surpassed pre-pandemic levels as well as by the number of international investors who are choosing Dubai’s real estate market to purchase property.

“The vision and long-term strategy of the emirate’s leadership encourages us to keep building and investing in a city that never fails to amaze and exceed expectations.”

Kareem Derbas, founder and CEO of Palma Holding, added: “Following the enormous success of Serenia Residences The Palm, we are thrilled by the opportunity to develop this landmark plot on what we believe is the single most unique beachfront plot in Dubai.”

The new project will be launched in 2022, and more details will be announced in due time, the company said.

Derbas added: “Dubai’s residential market has seen incredible growth in the past 12 months, spurred by the government’s decisive and steadfast handling of the global situation to create a safe, consistent and confident investment ecosystem. The ease of conducting business in the emirate, along with the government’s incentives, regulations and commitment to public-private partnership collaboration, positions Dubai as one of the world’s premier investment destinations.”