India-based Anarock to launch proptech solution platform in Middle East

Anarock, the India-based leading real estate services firm, which has a major presence in the GCC market, is set to expand its operations in the Middle East with the launch of Anacity, a smart community automation proptech solution for managing gated communities, apartments and villas.

A SaaS (software-as-a-service) product, Anacity is projected to help apartment management companies to significantly reduce costs and boost the scope and efficiency of their services.

The timing of the launch of the new proptech firm assumes significance as real estate and proptechs are central concepts against the backdrop of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAE property sector currently leads in tech adoption, and according to the Dubai Statistics Centre, there were around 690,000 units in Dubai as of 2020. Senior executives at Anarock said Anacity aimed to onboard 30,000 units in the first year itself.

Anarock officials also said that, although initially conceived for the Middle East, they have plans to expand operations to address the global market as well.

Anarock’s move to launch the new service arm in the Middle East followed its acquisition of society and apartment management proptech platform ApnaComplex in January 2021.

“Anacity will emerge as one of the fastest global proptech disruptors globally, as it caters to a largely untapped international base of customers and their service providers,” Shajai Jacob (pictured below), managing director and country head – ApnaComplex, said.

“The plug-and-play Anacity solution can be deployed remotely, with minimal local human involvement, completely replacing the multiple digital and non-digital systems currently being used by Owners Association Management Companies (OAMs),” Jacob added.

Operating out of its Dubai office, Anacity will expand across all major GCC and African markets, such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Later on, the firm’s operations will be extended to other African markets, the UK, Europe and South-East Asia.

Apart from its unique features of managing visitors, community finance and ERP, complaint redressal, facility bookings and communications, the Anacity application will also provide Covid -19 management features such as tracking infection and quarantine cases, vaccination status of residents, and recording temperature checks.

The Anacity application will allow OAMs, which look after gated communities in the UAE, to manage multiple residential communities simultaneously via a highly intuitive platform and mobile app.

The Anacity platform will be available through a smart mobile app as well as back-end web portal for OAM service providers.