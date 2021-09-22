Off-plan sales surge to 11-year high as Dubai real estate rebound continues

Dubai’s real estate market is continuing to see increased deals as the emirate prepares to host Expo 2020 at the start of next month.

According to the 18th edition of Mo’asher, Dubai’s official sales price index, August witnessed the second-highest number of sales transactions in one month since December 2013.

August registered a total of 5,780 sales transactions worth AED14.97 billion, becoming the best August in 12 years۔

The index, launched by Dubai Land Department (DLD) in cooperation with Property Finder, said that average apartment prices stood at AED931,310, while the villas/townhouses price was AED1,909,567.

Compared to the base month and year of January 2012, the overall Index rose by 1.20 percent, with the apartment index rising by 1.36 percent and the villa/townhouse index rising by 3.18 percent.

The August transactions figure brings the year-to-date total to 37,537 sales transactions worth AED88.12 billion.

In just eight months, the value of real estate sales transactions is 22.61 percent more than 2020 as a whole.

In August, 55 percent of all sales transactions were for secondary/ready properties and 45 percent were for off-plan properties.

The off-plan market witnessed 2,599 sales transactions worth a total of AED4.95 billion, the highest value of off-plan sales in over 11 years.

The last time the market saw this much money being pumped into off-plan properties was early October 2009.