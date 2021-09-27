UAE’s Shuaa Capital to deliver $2.7bn worth of property projects in London

Shuaa Capital, the UAE-based asset management and investment banking platform, said on Monday it will deliver GBP2 billion ($2.7bn) worth of property projects in London through its wholly-owned subsidiary Northacre.

Northacre is currently focused on completing its two key projects, No.1 Palace Street and The Broadway, both of which are due to complete simultaneously between the end of 2021 and in first half of 2022.

“As a major investor in the prime London property market, we are delighted that the fruits of our long-term vision are now becoming a reality,” said Jassim Alseddiqi, group CEO of Shuaa Capital.

Shuaa Capital, through its real estate platform is one of the largest real estate investors in London, delivering 2 billion pounds of real estate developments in the next 8 months. Fruits of long term investment vision. @SHUAA_Capital pic.twitter.com/MMCkGdNlan — Jassim Alseddiqi (@JassimAlseddiqi) September 16, 2021

Northacre recently announced its collaboration with Walpole and No.1 Palace Street for its next show apartment – House of Walpole, The Home of British Luxury Craftsmanship, which will bring together Britain’s best luxury brands within one ultra-luxurious space. In October, Northacre will unveil the first show apartment in The Broadway – a three-bedroom apartment on the 13th floor of the Cullinan East building overlooking Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. In addition, 116,000 sq ft of commercial space will also be launched on the market in October. The Broadway also has 27,000 sq ft of retail space at ground level that will include a wellness ecosystem.

“The significant growth of SHUAA’s real estate portfolio in the United Kingdom reflects its effective strategic vision to create opportunities that deliver long term value with high returns,” said Walid El-Hindi, CEO of real estate at Shuaa Capital.

UK-based super-prime property developer Northacre has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate sector, managing GBP2bn worth of property projects and has completed 10 luxury residential projects in the heart of London covering more than one million square feet.