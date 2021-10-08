Most villa prices surge by over 20% as Dubai’s real estate market rallies

Villas prices across most of Dubai’s resurgent real estate market rose by more than 20 percent in September compared to the year earlier period, according to new research.

Consultants ValuStrat said Dubai’s apartment submarket also continued to improve in September but at a much slower pace.

All 13 villa locations and 21 apartment areas monitored by the ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) saw their capital values either stabilise or improve compared to the previous month.

For villas, highest annual capital gains were found in older gated communities such as Arabian Ranches, pictured below, (26.8 percent), Jumeirah Islands (26.4 percent), The Lakes (23.6 percent) and the Meadows (22.6 percent).

For VPI monitored apartments, top annual performers in terms of capital gains were found within established beachfront communities in Palm Jumeirah (11.2 percent) and Jumeirah Beach Residence (9.4 percent).

ValuStrat also said that September saw sales transaction volumes down 8.3 percent when compared to August. Month-on-month performance saw ready sales fall 10 percent and off-plan registrations decline 6.4 percent.

However, its research also showed that September saw no less than 22 transactions valued at over AED30 million each compared to 12 sales of similar value during the previous month and just six sales during September last year.

Such sales for 18 villas and four apartments were concentrated in Dubai Hills Estate, Emirates Hills, and Palm Jumeirah.

Topping the sales charts overall in September were properties developed by Emaar (24.7 percent), Damac (8.7 percent), Dubai Properties (6.8 percent) and Nakheel (4.6 percent).

Top off-plan locations transacted in September were in Business Bay (9.1 percent), Jumeirah Lake Towers (7.7 percent), Sobha Hartland (7.6 percent) and Villanova (7 percent).Most transacted ready homes were located in Business Bay (9.9 percent), Jumeirah Village (9.2 percent), Dubai Marina (6.6 percent), Akoya Oxygen (5.6 percent) and Dubai Hills Estate (4.4 percent).