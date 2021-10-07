Bahrain’s Investcorp deepens industrial reach in US

Bahrain-based Investcorp on Thursday said it acquired 89 industrial properties worth $380 million in the US .

The new properties add 2.2m square feet to the company’s holdings, and the properties grow Investcorp’s US industrial real estate holdings to approximately $2.8 billion across approximately 27m square feet comprised of more than 385 buildings.

“Over the past few years, we have continued to successfully execute Investcorp’s strategy to acquire assets with what we believe to be strong cash flows, solid fundamentals and additional upside potential through active asset management. We are seeing a strong demand for industrial and logistics real estate due to the increased demand for e-commerce, and we are pleased to expand our US industrial portfolio with these acquisitions,” Khulood Ebrahim, real estate product specialist at Investcorp, said.

The latest acquisitions provide Investcorp with a 95 percent leased portfolio of Class B industrial warehouses with a diversified tenant base across a range of industries, including: technology, industrial services, business & administrative services, and maintenance & contracting services, among others. The properties comprising the portfolio are primarily Los Angeles, California (ranked second in size), Dallas, Texas (ranked fourth), Phoenix, Arizona (ranked 14th) and Seattle, Washington (ranked 17th).

These markets have experienced strong growth in recent years as the rise of e-commerce and need for more efficient supply chains has increased demand for warehousing, distribution and fulfilment centres.

Yusef Al Yusef, Managing Partner for Investcorp’s Private Wealth, said: “We are continuing to work through an attractive pipeline of new investment opportunities in the US industrial real estate space. We see great growth potential and we are pleased to further enhance our footprint in the US through the expertise of our real estate team as well as their global reach which has enabled us to source these properties to meet growing investor demand.”

Investcorp posted net profits for the fiscal year 2021 (FY21) of $124 million, turning round a $165m loss, which was reported over the previous 12 months.

The global investment manager, which counts Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co. as a major investor, also announced a 17 percent increase in assets under management (AUM) to a record high of $37.6 billion in FY21, attributing its diversification strategy for the growth.