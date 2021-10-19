Dubai property prices up by nearly 10% as recovery continues in Q3

Residential values in Dubai rose by nearly 10 percent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the year-earlier period as the market rebound continued, according to new research.

The ValuStrat Price Index saw gains of 5.1 percent quarterly and 9.8 percent annually, with villas leading the recovery trend.

The villa submarket, which is a small portion of the overall market, saw a quarterly increase of 8.9 percent and an annual jump of 21.3 percent.

In contrast, apartments improved in single digits, by 2.4 percent quarter-on-quarter and the same annually, ValuStrat said in its latest report.

The real estate consultancy said the highest villa annual capital gains were seen in Arabian Ranches at 26.8 percent, Jumeirah Islands with 26.4 percent, and The Lakes at 23.6 percent.

The best performing apartment locations in terms of capital gains were Palm Jumeirah with 11.2 percent, and Jumeirah Beach Residence at 9.4 percent.

ValuStrat also reported an increase in residential rental values, up 3.6 percent quarterly 6.9 percent annually.

Villas and townhouses dominated this expansion (up 14.1 percent compared to Q3 2020) while apartments trailed with single digit improvements of 2.6 percent.

Dubai’s citywide residential net yields averaged 6.1 percent, the report also showed.

ValuStrat said total estimated completions as of the third quarter stood at 16,654 apartments and 3,397 villas, equivalent to 49 percent of preliminary estimates for this year.

The consultancy said 2021 is looking likely to be the best year in a decade in terms of residential investments, with year-to-date transactional volumes already exceeding all annual totals since 2010.

Annually, non-mortgage sales volumes of ready homes grew 68.4 percent, compared to 128.4 percent off-plan sales, which ValuStrat said was not surprising given that the city last year witnessed movement and travel restrictions due the Covid-19 pandemic.

It added that the citywide average transacted price per square foot has reached AED1,026, similar to levels witnessed seven years ago.

According to its figures, overall citywide residential asking rents grew 6.9 percent annually, a record increase not seen since early 2015. Residential occupancy in Dubai was estimated at 81.3 percent in Q3.