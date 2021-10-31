Bahrain’s GFH buys US property in $90m deal

Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group has expanded its US multifamily residential portfolio with the purchase of a luxury high-rise property in Baltimore, Maryland for around $90 million.

GFH acquired the 17-storey property in a Sharia-compliant joint venture with Broadshore Capital Partners, which is majority owned by Guardian Life, a New York-based Fortune 500 Company with more than $71 billion of assets under management.

The building’s amenities include a health club and a rooftop swimming pool that service loft-style apartments with private balconies.

“The US multifamily residential property sector is a significant opportunity for GFH and our investors. The segment demonstrated clear resilience during the pandemic compared to most other parts of the real estate market which experienced a decline.

“Investment in the multifamily space remained resilient during Covid because of the defensive nature of the sector,” said Razi Almerbati, CEO at GFH Capital SA.

Over $140bn of capital was deployed in the multifamily sector during 2020. The US multifamily market experienced a turning point in March 2021, with rents rising 0.6 percent year-on-year.

Razi Almerbati, CEO at GFH Capital SA

Almerbati said: “We are aiming to acquire a diverse set of residential properties across the US, which will vary in terms of location, size, and local demographics to generate stable cash flows.

“Our ambitious but calculated real estate strategy favours resilience and is focused on delivering growth and value creation for stakeholders. Our total assets and funds under management now exceed $13bn.”