A.R.M. Holding, BIG announce 5 sq km Dubai masterplan at Jebel Ali

A.R.M. Holding, a UAE-based investment firm, has formed a partnership with BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group to develop a 5 sq. km. masterplan around the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai.

The announcement came during a signing ceremony attended by Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding, and Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director of BIG.

The project, scheduled to begin early 2026, aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and aims to transform the historic site into an integrated community space, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement.

Historic Dubai racecourse to transform under A.R.M. Holding and BIG partnership

“This partnership with BIG embodies our core values of creativity, integrity, and agility. In a diverse community of over 200 nationalities, we believe in creating spaces that connect people on a deeper level. This masterplan will serve as a bridge fostering communication, understanding, and principles of empathy that are central to our vision of enabling prosperity,” Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding said.

“Through this transformative development, we are redefining Dubai’s landscape by going back to our legacy and culture. By harmonising Emirati identity with global design standards, we create spaces that are both culturally significant and future-focused. This land, rooted deeply in heritage, will evolve into thriving communities and inspire future generations,” he added.

The masterplan features what developers describe as an “archipelago of urban islands in a sea of green” and incorporates 17 measurable performance indicators to track its impact, according to Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group.

“Each island connects to its surrounding neighbourhood, increasing in density as it converges around a lush central park – a social oasis at the heart of the city. But the park doesn’t stop at the centre – it bleeds between the islands, weaving nature through the urban fabric and extending its reach to the wider community. This is not just a new neighbourhood; it’s a new chapter for Dubai – where environmental responsibility and social sustainability become the foundation, not the footnote, of urban development,” he said.

The development will focus on residential innovation and community design, with construction expected to begin in early 2026.