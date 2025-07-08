Abu Dhabi real estate: 5 trends driving the market as prices rise up to 35%

Abu Dhabi’s real estate market has entered a pivotal phase in 2025, with residential property prices rising by up to 35 per cent and investor sentiment surging amid landmark infrastructure and lifestyle developments.

According to Oia Properties, H1 2025 marked a “defining chapter” for the emirate—one where vision has transformed into action.

Riyad Magdy, Founder and Chairman of Oia Properties, said: “While others talk about future potential, we feel strongly that the moment has presented itself. Whether it’s new global partnerships, transport infrastructure, or sustainability-led communities, the vision is no longer abstract. It’s concrete, funded, and under construction.

“Abu Dhabi has proven itself to be stable, secure, and increasingly sophisticated. These aren’t speculative spikes, we’re witnessing a market maturing in real time.”

Abu Dhabi H1 2025 residential market highlights

Price growth: Average price per square foot increased by 10–35 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong activity in communities such as Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Reem, Al Raha Beach, and Al Hudayriyat Island

Off-Plan Sales: Rose at a similar rate to ready property sales, signalling robust long-term confidence

Rental Yields: Remained strong in mid-to-high-end segments, buoyed by job creation and population growth

Oia Properties identified five trends reshaping Abu Dhabi’s future real estate sector. From future transport to entertainment mega-projects these are the developments taking the city from vision and into execution.