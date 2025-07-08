Abu Dhabi real estate: 5 trends driving the market as prices rise up to 35%

Abu Dhabi’s real estate market has entered a pivotal phase in 2025, with residential property prices rising by up to 35 per cent and investor sentiment surging amid landmark infrastructure and lifestyle developments.
According to Oia Properties, H1 2025 marked a “defining chapter” for the emirate—one where vision has transformed into action.
Riyad Magdy, Founder and Chairman of Oia Properties, said: “While others talk about future potential, we feel strongly that the moment has presented itself. Whether it’s new global partnerships, transport infrastructure, or sustainability-led communities, the vision is no longer abstract. It’s concrete, funded, and under construction.
“Abu Dhabi has proven itself to be stable, secure, and increasingly sophisticated. These aren’t speculative spikes, we’re witnessing a market maturing in real time.”
Abu Dhabi H1 2025 residential market highlights
- Price growth: Average price per square foot increased by 10–35 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong activity in communities such as Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Reem, Al Raha Beach, and Al Hudayriyat Island
- Off-Plan Sales: Rose at a similar rate to ready property sales, signalling robust long-term confidence
- Rental Yields: Remained strong in mid-to-high-end segments, buoyed by job creation and population growth
Oia Properties identified five trends reshaping Abu Dhabi’s future real estate sector. From future transport to entertainment mega-projects these are the developments taking the city from vision and into execution.
- Disneyland Abu Dhabi: The first Disneyland in the Middle East will cement Abu Dhabi’s status as a family-friendly lifestyle destination, driving demand for second homes and community-centric developments.
- Joby electric air taxis (eVTOL): Set to launch by 2026, these electric aircraft will cut travel time between Dubai and Abu Dhabi to just 20 minutes, creating new residential corridors and revolutionising commuter patterns
- Etihad Rail connectivity: The soon-to-be-completed Etihad Rail will connect Abu Dhabi to key UAE cities, making outer developments more accessible and attractive for residents and investors
- Rise of branded residences: Global luxury names like Ritz-Carlton, Nobu, and Six Senses are launching branded homes in Abu Dhabi, reflecting growing appeal among ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs)
- Sustainability-led developments: Wellness-focused and ESG-compliant communities are outperforming traditional builds. Al Fahid Island, for example, has become the first island in the world to receive Fitwel certification and LEED Cities and Communities Platinum pre-certification