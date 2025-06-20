Abu Dhabi real estate: Aldar records $53m in sales at Fahid Island launch

Aldar has announced more than AED3.5bn ($953m) in sales from the launch of Fahid Island , Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination.

The initial phase of residential offerings, Fahid Beach Residences and The Beach House, achieved high demand during launch week, attracting strong local and international interest.

The performance highlights growing demand for wellness-focused, waterfront living in Abu Dhabi, with 67 percent of sales coming from expatriates and overseas buyers.

The top buyer nationalities include residents from the UAE, Russia, the UK, and China.

Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi

67 per cent of buyers were first-time Aldar customers

42 per cent of buyers were under the age of 45

Sales were driven by a blend of wellness lifestyle appeal, prime coastal location, and proximity to King’s College School Wimbledon

Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development, said: “The highly anticipated launch of Fahid Island has resulted in the first homes released generating more than AED3.5bn – and serves as a powerful validation of our vision to place wellness at the heart of community living.

“The success reflects Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most desirable investment and lifestyle destinations and we are expecting continued interest in Fahid Island as Abu Dhabi’s first wellness island builds its profile on the global stage.”

Aldar accelerated the release of The Beach House, a second residential offering featuring 11 coastal-inspired towers with studios to three-bedroom + maid apartments.

The new residences offer direct shoreline access, views of the sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, luxury amenities and connection to Coral Drive, the island’s boutique retail boulevard.