Abu Dhabi real estate: Aldar to launch 450 new townhomes on September 12

Aldar has announced the launch of 450 townhomes exclusively for UAE nationals at the family-oriented Al Deem community, located northeast of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Sales will open on September 12, with homes designed to blend contemporary living with traditional Emirati values.

The development includes three- and four-bedroom townhomes, each featuring a majlis and multiple entrances to maximise privacy and convenience.

Aldar launches new homes in Abu Dhabi

Among them are 26 three-bedroom live-work homes – the first of their kind in the UAE – offering commercial space on the ground floor and private living quarters above.

The townhomes form the seventh cluster of the wider Al Deem community, formerly known as Balghaiylam.

More than 1,700 homes are already being developed across the first six clusters under Abu Dhabi’s national housing programme in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The new Aldar launch provides Emiratis with the opportunity to live near relatives and friends who purchased in earlier phases.

Residents will benefit from two new bridges linking Al Deem to Yas Island, offering direct access to world-class leisure and lifestyle destinations such as Yas Mall, Yas Marina, Ferrari World, and Yas Waterworld, along with a fast commute to Zayed International Airport and central Abu Dhabi.