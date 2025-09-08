Abu Dhabi real estate deals hit $16.65bn in 2025

Abu Dhabi’s property market has recorded strong momentum in 2025, with real estate transactions reaching AED61.15bn ($16.65bn) across 16,873 deals since the start of the year, according to the latest official data.

Figures released by DARI, the capital’s official digital real estate ecosystem, showed that sales transactions alone accounted for AED34.95bn ($9.51bn) across 9,210 deals, while mortgage transactions reached AED23.16bn ($6.31bn) through 7,399 transactions.

Usufruct deals totalled AED2.93bn ($797 million) for 245 properties.

Abu Dhabi real estate sales

According to DARI, the combined value of real estate sales and mortgage transactions amounted to AED67.15bn ($18.3bn) through 21,123 deals involving various types of real estate units.

Sales activity was split between ready and off-plan units, with 11,287 sales transactions worth AED40.95bn ($11.14bn). This included:

AED18.4bn ($5bn) from 4,950 ready property sales

AED22.6bn ($6.14bn) from 6,337 off-plan property sales

Mortgage transactions also remained robust, with 9,836 deals valued at AED26.2bn ($7.14bn) across Abu Dhabi’s residential and commercial market.

The data underlines Abu Dhabi’s sustained growth as one of the region’s most attractive real estate destinations, driven by investor demand across both ready and off-plan segments.