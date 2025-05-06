Abu Dhabi real estate: Modon launches townhouse sales in Nawayef Village, Hudayriyat Island

Abu Dhabi’s Modon Holding has announced the launch of the first townhouses on Hudayriyat Island at Nawayef Village.

The properties in the gated community formg part of the sought-after Nawayef development on Hudayriyat Island and are strategically located in the valley between Nawayef West and East Hills.

Nawayef Village is an integrated development with plenty of green spaces, community centres and everything residents will need on their doorstep.

Nawayef Village in Abu Dhabi

The freehold project offers 378 units, giving investors a choice of three- or four-bedroom townhouses or five-bedroom twin villas.

Designed to evoke the spirit of Tuscany, the neighbourhood is also within walking distance of high-end retail outlets.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “The launch of Nawayef Village, an integral part of the Hudayriyat masterplan, represents yet another key milestone in our efforts to redefine community living.

“Responding to strong demand for townhouses in Abu Dhabi, Nawayef Village will offer residents lush landscapes and a comprehensive suite of amenities and facilities, perfectly curated to provide an elevated standard of living.”

The wider Nawayef development enables community living with the vibrant energy of the city only a short drive away.

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The exclusive townhouses at Nawayef Village are not simply homes but stand as a new benchmark for community living in Abu Dhabi. Residents can expect to find all the amenities and facilities they need within reach, the highest quality of finishes and meticulous attention to detail throughout, ensuring an entirely superior living experience in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable locations.”