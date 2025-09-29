Accor, Al Qimmah to develop 3,000 hotel keys in Saudi Arabia

Accor has signed a master development agreement with BinDawood Investment, through its hospitality arm Al Qimmah, to develop and manage a portfolio of more than 3,000 keys across Saudi Arabia , including projects in Makkah and Madinah.

The agreement will see the introduction of Accor’s premium, midscale, and economy brands across city hotels, serviced apartments, resorts, and properties designed to serve religious tourism.

The first phase includes four flagship projects. A 288-key Swissôtel is planned in Jeddah near King Abdulaziz International Airport, set to open in 2029. Madinah will see a 1,015-key Mövenpick in the northwest of the city, with connectivity via Abu Bakr Al Siddiq road and access to the Holy Mosque, also opening in 2029.

Two existing Makkah properties will be transformed. The 801-key ibis Styles Makkah Mesfalah will undergo a full renovation and reopen in 2027. The 1,078-key Mercure Makkah Shesha will also be renovated and reopen in 2027.

Dr. Abdulrazzaq Bindawood, Chairman said, “Through BinDawood Investment and its subsidiaries, we are proud to be shaping a new chapter in the Kingdom’s hospitality journey. Our partnership with Accor underscores our commitment to becoming a long-term leader in hospitality investment, building on our retail legacy to create destinations that will serve millions of visitors for many years to come. These developments are part of a generational outlook ensuring that Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of global tourism.”

Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific at Accor said, “Our partnership with BinDawood Investment’s Al Qimmah Hospitality represents a shared commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism agenda, one defined by innovation, scale, and cultural resonance. Through this agreement, we will deliver a diverse pipeline of projects, with the first launch setting in motion the rollout of more than 3,000 keys strengthening Accor’s position as a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality transformation in line with Vision 2030.”

“Our portfolio will set new benchmarks for religious and leisure travel, enhancing the experience for millions of visitors, and cement Saudi Arabia’s position as a global tourism leader for decades to come,” he added.

Accor currently operates 46 hotels and branded residences in Saudi Arabia, representing over 18,000 keys across 15 brands.