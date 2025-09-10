Ajman property market grows 21% in August as deals hit $517m

The value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.9bn ($517m) in August 2025, marking a 21 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2024, according to the latest Real Estate Report issued by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, confirmed that the total number of real estate transactions in August stood at 1,389.

Of these, 1,116 were real estate trading deals, with a combined value exceeding AED1.39 billion ($378 million).

Ajman real estate

He added that 214 mortgage transactions were recorded during the month, with a total value of more than AED285m ($77.6m).

Al Muhairi emphasised that the results reflect the resilience of the emirate’s real estate sector, highlighting the variety of investment opportunities and their appeal to a wide range of investors seeking to benefit from the emirate’s unique advantages and strong competitiveness.