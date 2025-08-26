Ajman real estate valuations hit $403m in July, up 201%

A total of AED1.48bn ($403m) in real estate valuation transactions were carried out in Ajman during July 2025, according to the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, confirmed that July witnessed 220 valuation transactions, representing a 201 per cent growth compared to June.

He said the valuation activities covered commercial, residential, and industrial properties.

Ajman real estate

Commercial assets accounted for the largest share at AED943m ($256m), followed by residential properties valued at AED198m ($54m), while industrial properties ranked third with AED336m ($91m).

Al Muhairi noted that the July report included personal valuation transactions, court and institutional valuations, and valuations linked to long-term Golden Residency permits.

These accounted for 195 transactions worth more than AED1.3bn ($354m), marking a 273 per cent increase.