Ajman real estate transactions leap over 24% in a month to $122m

Ajman recorded a 24.3 percent increase in real estate valuation transactions in April compared to March, with a total value of AED446.8m ($121.6m) generated through 189 transactions.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that the valuations covered residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural properties.

He noted that residential properties represented the largest share of the total valuation, amounting to AED207.4m ($56.5m), ahead of commercial properties, which exceeded AED180m ($49m) in total value.

Ajman real estate growth

Al Muhairi added that the April report included personal valuations, judicial and institutional valuations, as well as valuations related to long-term Golden Residence permits for investors.

A total of 154 such transactions were completed, reflecting a 21.3 per cent increase compared to March, with a combined value of AED303.3m ($82.6m).