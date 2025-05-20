Al Khawaneej 2 mega housing project enters final phase under Dubai 2033 Plan

Bhatia General Contracting, a leading contractor in the UAE, said it will hand over 1,050 exquisite villas in Al Khawaneej 2 district in May 2025, as part of a major government initiative to provide high-quality, modern housing for Emirati families and support sustainable urban development in Dubai.

The project, which is now in its final phase, plays a crucial role in the ‘Dubai 2033 Plan’, a strategic initiative aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s most liveable urban centres.

With this milestone, the total value of the projects executed since 2024 has reached AED 2.5 billion.

The project is part of the historic AED 65 billion housing budget approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Ajay Bhatia, Chairman of Bhatia General Contracting and Founder of SOL Properties, said the Group continues to strive to create welcoming spaces which can enrich the lives of residents and foster a sense of belonging.

“In this regard, the 1050 Villas Complex stands out as an epitome of thoughtful, sustainable urban living, designed to serve both present and future generations,” he said.

Located in Al Khawaneej 2, the master-planned community features an array of essential amenities such as open green spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, a nursery, community park, and other essential public facilities.

It also offers seamless neighbourhood connectivity to reduce the use of vehicles, in line with Dubai’s vision to promote sustainable urban living.

With a legacy of delivering several key community developments such as the Dubai Government’s Ambulance complex, the Dubai Central Laboratory, the high-tech Hatta Border Port Crossing complex linking the UAE and Oman, and the iconic Dubai Waterfront Market, Bhatia Group has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute projects that are vital to the nation’s infrastructure and community wellbeing, it said.