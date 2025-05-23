Al Zorah Development, MAG Group ink land deal for premium waterfront project in Ajman

Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, signed a land acquisition deal with MAG Group Holding, a multinational conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors, to develop a premium mixed-use waterfront development in Al Zorah City.

The new development will span a prime 261,180 square foot plot in the heart of Al Zorah Marina 1, a location renowned for its pristine natural beauty and strategic location.

With a built-up area of approximately two million square feet, the project is envisioned as a holistic mixed-use community featuring residential units, branded and serviced residences, office spaces, retail outlets, and a hotel.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, said the MAG waterfront project will further enrich the range of products that the company is offering to investors.

“This project reflects our dedication to creating sophisticated eco-living environments where innovative urban design and natural beauty coexist in harmony,” he said.

Moafaq A. Al Gaddah, Founder and Chairman of MAG Group Holding, said the project reflects the company’s commitment to create exceptional living spaces that elevate the standard of urban living for residents and visitors alike.

This strategic agreement reflects a shared vision between Al Zorah Development Company and MAG Group Holding to create communities that blend luxury, functionality, and environmental responsibility, the companies said.

The development will incorporate cutting-edge design concepts and sustainable building practices, setting a new benchmark for mixed-use developments in the region, they said.