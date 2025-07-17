ALAIN launches first Vida-branded residences in Abu Dhabi

ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, has launched the Vida Residences Saadiyat Island – the first Vida- branded residences in the capital.

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island will have 121 contemporary and fully furnished one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, which promise to stand out for its creative design and sophistication.

The development will feature creative communal spaces that foster community connection, along with several wellness and lifestyle amenities.

Location is key, and the immediate proximity to Saadiyat’s cultural landmarks means the residents will be able to enjoy world-class museums, beaches, dining, and leisure destinations. It is also close to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Rabih Elie Karam, Group CEO of ALAIN, commented: “The launch of Vida Residences on Saadiyat Island is another step in ALAIN’s commitment to shaping the future of living in Abu Dhabi.

“In partnership with Vida Hotels and Resorts, we are delivering a development that goes beyond traditional residential offerings, where cultural connection and lifestyle quality come together to create an exceptional living experience and enduring value for our city.”

Vida Hotels and Resorts is Emaar Hospitality Group’s lifestyle brand and redefines modern hospitality by blending contemporary design, creativity, and meaningful connections. It is known for its design-led spaces that exude simplicity, sophistication, and functionality. Vida Residences offers upscale living experiences, combining the comforts of home with the amenities of a premium hotel.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, added: “We are pleased to partner with ALAIN to bring Vida’s vibrant hospitality lifestyle to Saadiyat Island.

“This launch is an exciting milestone for Vida as we expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi, offering residents a living experience that blends design, energy, and culture in a way only Vida can.”