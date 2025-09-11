Aldar announces final phase of Athlon community with 1,200 new apartments

Following the successful launch of villas and townhouses in 2024, Aldar has announced the launch of Rise by Athlon, an apartment community in Dubai comprising eight uniquely themed buildings that offer residents bespoke amenities for health, fitness, and wellbeing.

Developed as part of a joint venture with Dubai Holding, Rise by Athlon addresses demand for residences that support active lifestyles with more than 1,200 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that prioritise space and functionality.

The right buildings overlook Athlon’s expansive central park, and the development integrates into the masterplan’s movement-first design and connected lifestyle.

Rise by Athlon is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale from 19 September.

Rise by Athlon will offer a diverse mix of wellness, recreation, and community-focused amenities, such as the Rhythm Room, Mind & Body Library, Recovery Room, Games Room, Golf Simulator, and a dedicated Bike Workshop. Residents will also have full access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, including functional training studios, sports courts, rock climbing, wellness spa and meditation areas.

Apart from the central park, Athlon features four additional themed parks, as well as seven clubhouses. It has over 10 kilometres of interconnected tracks, trails, and loops, including a nature loop and a dedicated cycling loop connected directly to the Al Qudra track, providing endless opportunities for jogging, cycling, roller-skating, and functional training in an active environment.

Located near Global Village, Rise by Athlon offers connectivity with major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, and easy access to business districts, lifestyle destinations, and the city’s iconic landmarks.

The Athlon masterplan has been certified as the UAE’s first LEED platinum community for planning and design due to its human-centric focus and promotion of sustainable living practices. Rise by Athlon will incorporate eco-conscious design and construction methods using locally sourced, low-carbon materials. Its architecture is strategically planned to enhance natural airflow, reduce heat absorption, and blend with the surrounding landscape.