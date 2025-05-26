Aldar sells out all 133 units of Waldorf Astoria residence in a day

Aldar said all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas , the first ever branded residential development on Yas Island, were sold out on the day of launch, generating AED850 million (US$231.45 million) in sales.

With its world-class amenities and prime location on Yas Island, coupled with the legendary Waldorf Astoria service, the development attracted a broad range of buyers. The project brings Hilton’s iconic Waldorf Astoria brand to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

International investors and expatriate residents accounted for 76 per cent of the total sales, with UAE nationals picked up the remaining 24 per cent. Global demand was led by buyers from the UK and China.

Interestingly, 66 per cent of buyers were under the age of 45, highlighting strong demand for luxury hospitality-driven living among younger demographics, while 68 per cent of sales were to first-time Aldar buyers, reflecting the expanding reach and appeal of its residential offerings.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, commented: “The sell-out of Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas marks a significant milestone for Aldar and highlights the attractiveness of Yas Island both as an investment destination and prime residential address.

“As the island’s first branded residential offering, its overwhelming success is a strong indicator of the rising demand for luxury, hospitality-led living in Abu Dhabi and the universal appeal of the Waldorf Astoria brand.”

Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas comprises a collection of elegantly furnished homes, including one-to-three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and luxurious four-bedroom penthouses.

It is strategically located along the iconic Yas Links Golf Course, with sweeping views of both the golf course, home to DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.