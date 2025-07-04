Arabian Ranches 2 villa sets new record at AED14.5 million

A newly renovated luxury villa in Arabian Ranches 2 has achieved a record-breaking sale of AED 14.5 million, representing the highest recorded property transaction in the community and underscoring the rising demand for exclusive, high-end homes in the area.

The six-bedroom property, which sits on an expansive 7,543 sq.ft plot, was fully renovated by leading construction and design firm DMDC following a premium aesthetic of modern minimalism.

The villa features an array of amenities including walk-in wardrobes, en-suite bathrooms, two spacious living rooms, a state-of-the-art German Hacker kitchen, a dining room for formal occasions, and a dedicated office space.

Outdoor amenities include lush landscaping, a private swimming pool, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, and a leisure area designed for entertaining guests.

The transaction aligns with the growing trend of investing in properties, renovating them, and reselling at a premium price. This approach continues to shape Dubai’s luxury real estate market, with investors focusing on high-end refurbishments to maximise property value.

“We are pleased to have renovated this stunning villa. Our team envisioned a modern, minimalistic space that embodies exclusivity, and we’re thrilled to see our efforts translate into a record-breaking sale. This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences,” said Raji Daou, CEO of DMDC.

Since its inception in 2021, DMDC has evolved into a team of over 700 professionals dedicated to transforming residential, office, and retail spaces. The company merges cutting-edge technology, creativity, craftsmanship, and sustainable building practices to deliver tailored solutions with uncompromising quality.

Market conditions continue to favor Arabian Ranches 2, with Q1 2025 reports indicating sustained demand for properties in the community. Limited stock and rising prices are further enhancing the area’s investment potential, with industry experts emphasising the community’s long-term value and stability, positioning it as a prime choice among end users and investors.