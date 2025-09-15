Arada Masaar 3 first two phases sell out hours after launch in Sharjah

Arada has sold all 1,051 homes in the first two phases of Masaar 3 within hours of their release at 9am on Sunday morning.

The sales, valued at AED3.6 billion, demonstrate buyer interest in the Masaar community brand, which has become the UAE’s bestselling suburban development in recent years.

The sellout follows the launch of Masaar 2 in February this year, which saw all 2,000 homes sell within three hours.

AED3.6bn Masaar 3 by Arada homes sold out within hours of Sunday release

Masaar 3 features 4,000 villas and townhouses valued at AED12.5 billion. The development incorporates green spaces, wellness amenities and smart home living, consistent with the previous two Masaar communities.

The three communities will deliver 9,000 homes in total, valued at AED28 billion.

“The impressive sales performance of Masaar is entirely built on trust. With half of the original community already delivered, buyers know exactly what they are purchasing and the lifestyle they can expect. For Masaar 3, we deliberately released only two phases at launch, which meant demand far exceeded available supply,” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada said.

Unveiled last month, Masaar 3 spans 21 million square feet with eight gated neighbourhoods.

The community’s green spine, planted with over 100,000 trees, runs through the development and connects each residential district to wellness, leisure and retail facilities.

Amenities at Masaar 3 include a lagoon with waterfalls, jogging and cycling tracks, padel and basketball courts, a gym and café, and a community hub with retail and food and beverage outlets. All homes are equipped with smart systems and appliances as standard.

Located in the Rowdat district of Sharjah, Masaar 3 sits between Masaar 2 and a schools district, which already houses two operational schools.

Masaar 3 is close to the Masaar community, Tilal City and Sharjah Mosque, and offers connectivity with access to Khorfakkan Road and proximity to Emirates Road (E611). Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away by car.