Azizi Developments launches Azizi Abraham in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, announced the launch of Azizi Abraham, a new residential development located within the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), the UAE’s flagship integrated business hub. As one of the few freehold residential properties in JAFZA, the project offers investors the chance to own their home in the heart of one of the world’s largest free zones and the region’s biggest port, with access to key destinations in the city.

With direct access to the metro and Sheikh Zayed Road, Azizi Abraham offers accessibility to key commercial and leisure destinations, including Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Expo City, and Al Maktoum International Airport. With over 100 Fortune Global 500 companies nearby, the project caters to professionals and families seeking modern living at the heart of opportunity.

Azizi Abraham: Modern JAFZA Living

Azizi Abraham features a selection of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with stylish exteriors, modern interiors, and exclusive amenities, including rooftop infinity pools, a modern cinema, a fully equipped fitness centre, kids’ play areas, saunas, jacuzzies, steam rooms, BBQ areas and landscaped jogging and cycling tracks.

“Azizi Abraham is purposefully designed to meet the needs of Dubai’s growing cosmopolitan population,” said Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi Group of companies. “With its exceptional location, lifestyle offering, and connectivity, it is a stunning example of what it means to live ambitiously in one of the world’s leading trade and logistics free zones.”

Azizi Abraham continues Azizi Developments’ strategy of land bank utilisation and enhancing up-and-coming residential destinations across the country, alongside projects in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

The official launch event will take place on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, offering investors and prospective homeowners an exclusive first look at the new project.