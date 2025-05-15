Binaa Al Bahrain launches flagship Bayview real estate project: Mohamed Alabbar

Binaa Al Bahrain has officially begun operating and announced the upcoming launch of its flagship residential development, Bayview, set to open later this month in Bahrain Bay.

This milestone reflects Bahrain’s ongoing drive toward integrated, sustainable urban growth and reinforces its position as a prime destination for real estate investment in the region.

Formed through the collaboration of leading developers, most notably Eagle Hills Diyar, and key strategic partners, Binaa Al Bahrain aims to deliver human-focused urban communities that align economic potential with social needs.

Bayview in Bahrain

The Bayview project, located in the heart of Bahrain Bay, will offer premium living with waterfront views, contemporary architecture, generous open spaces, and a promenade featuring select retail and leisure outlets.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Binaa Al Bahrain, said: “Our experience with Eagle Hills showed us how to turn vision into tangible success. With Binaa Al Bahrain, we’re continuing that journey driven by a unified strategy to develop future-ready urban spaces.

“Bahrain offers a resilient, investor-friendly environment, and what we build here will shape the next chapter of urban development in the region.”

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director, added: “We are committed to a people-centric approach that prioritises thoughtful planning and design. In the coming months, we’ll announce new partnerships and projects set to launch across strategic locations in 2025 and beyond.”

With this forward-looking agenda, Binaa Al Bahrain is poised to drive the next wave of real estate development in the Kingdom, revitalising key areas, supporting economic diversification, and contributing to a dynamic, liveable urban future aligned with the island’s national vision.