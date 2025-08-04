Branded real estate: Four Seasons completes Mumbai residential tower with 80% units sold

Four Seasons, in collaboration with Indian real estate developer Provenance Land, has completed construction on its latest branded residential project in Mumbai.

Located in the city’s Worli district, the new Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai development has already sold 80 per cent of its units.

Luxury Mumbai residences reach sales milestone

Described as one of the world’s tallest branded residential towers, the project comprises of 41 homes across 64 floors. Residences range from full-floor three-bedroom units to five- and six-bedroom duplexes.

Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons, said: “In a city known for its dynamic culture and as one of South Asia’s key commercial markets, this development represents a significant milestone for Four Seasons. Our established residential presence in India, paired with our two existing hotels, allows us to build on the renowned service for which we are so well known.

“Together with our esteemed partners at Provenance Land, we will deliver a lifestyle that is thoughtfully curated and operated end-to-end by Four Seasons, ensuring our residents experience the exceptional experiences, world-class amenities, and personalised service that they have come to know and enjoy.”

The development includes services operated by Four Seasons employees and led by a dedicated Director of Residences. Homeowners will have access to a Residents’ Club, a lounge and media room, private dining area, gym, meditation garden, pickleball court, over an acre of greenspace, an elevated pool with a cascading water feature, and a rooftop lounge with an outdoor cinema and viewing deck.

Adarsh Jatia, Managing Director, Provenance Land, said: “This project will set a new benchmark for sophistication in Mumbai’s luxury branded residential market. With over 80 per cent of the residences already sold, the strong demand highlights Mumbai’s enthusiasm for unparalleled living experiences. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Four Seasons and ensure that the residences offer not only stunning views and luxurious interiors but also a tranquil retreat from the bustling city.”

The design of the tower was led by architecture firm Gensler and interior design studio Yabu Pushelberg. Residences incorporate directional alignments and shapes based on Vastu principles, spacious kitchens, and home automation systems.

Residents will also have exclusive access to the adjacent, newly renovated Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. The hotel features textile-inspired rooms, AER rooftop bar, Opus restaurant, and proximity to Worli Sea Face, Willingdon Golf Course, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai joins the company’s India portfolio alongside Four Seasons Private Residences Bengaluru and Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai.