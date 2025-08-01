Branded real estate: Giorgio Armani to bring his magical design to branded beach villas in Ras Al Khaimah

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer, is partnering with RAK Properties and SIE Group to launch the Armani Beach Residences Ras Al Khaimah – the Armani-branded villas in the world.

The development, nestled within a naturally pristine bay on Raha Island – Ras Al Khaimah’s premier residential district within Mina – will comprise an ultra-exclusive and limited collection of beach villas and luxury apartments that integrate lifestyle with environment. Each residence will offer unparalleled private beach access and breathtaking views across the Arabian Gulf.

The launch coincides with the 25th anniversary of Armani/Casa, as well as Giorgio Armani brand’s 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of indelible influence on quality lifestyle and design.

Armani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Armani Group, commented: “New projects related to living fascinate me because I can bring the way of thinking of Haute Couture, that is, the use of precious materials and unique, tailored creations, into the space where we live.

“The villas developed in collaboration with RAK Properties, a true excellence in the sector, represent an important milestone in this journey and are even more significant because they are designed to integrate into the evocative surrounding marine landscape, offering a unique lifestyle experience.”

Ultra-luxury living by Giorgio Armani

Designed by Armani and his team of architects, the designs will draw inspiration from his personal residences and embody his signature aesthetic of sophisticated simplicity and timeless elegance. It promises to set a new standard for ultra-luxury living within the emirate.

Residents will enjoy an unparalleled suite of bespoke luxury amenities, both indoors and outdoors – including an exclusive members-only beach club. As part of this exclusive community, residents will also be able to access a curated program of benefits and services provided by Giorgio Armani, including special events, private experiences, concierge services, and global privileges.

Beyond the residences, the development’s exclusive beachfront setting will offer residents the opportunity to immerse themselves in Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning coastal panoramas, framed by the majestic Jebel Jais Mountain range.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, added: “At RAK Properties, we are proud to bring Armani’s iconic design philosophy to life with Armani Beach Residences Ras Al Khaimah.

“This transformative partnership with Armani is a testament to Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal and our shared vision for the future of its premium real estate proposition. This development will not only set new standards for elevated living in the emirate but will deliver lasting value and create an unparalleled lifestyle experience within Mina.”