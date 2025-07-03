Business Bay continues to dazzle Dubai’s off-plan buyers

Business Bay recorded over AED 4.5 billion (US$1.23 billion) in off-plan real estate sales with more than 1,900 transactions in the second quarter of 2025, reinforcing its position as one of Dubai’s most vibrant and in-demand residential and investment destinations.

The data reflects growing investor confidence in Business Bay’s unique blend of central location, skyline living, and high-performing returns.

The surge in demand comes as Dubai’s real estate market posted a record AED 66.8 billion (US$18.19 billion) in total sales across 18,700 transactions in May, marking a 44 per cent increase in value and a 6 per cent rise in volume compared to the same period last year.

Business Bay continues to be a favourite among investors, accounting for nearly 5 per cent of the city’s total sales value, despite comprising just 3 per cent of all transactions.

It has maintained its reputation as a high-yield, high-appeal neighbourhood. Thanks to its strategic location between Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Canal, Business Bay continues to attract both local and international buyers with its world-class infrastructure and direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Metro, DIFC, and the city’s leading leisure and commercial districts.

As demand continues to rise, developers are responding with design-led offerings. Among the most anticipated of design-led and lifestyle-focused projects is the luxury-branded residence project by QUBE Development, in collaboration with the global hospitality group The Lux Collective and its flagship brand, LUX.

“Business Bay stands as one of Dubai’s most connected and dynamic districts, and QUBE Development promises to elevate the standard of luxury living, introducing a new vision for urban sophistication and branded residence excellence in the heart of the city,” the company said.

With a 30-year legacy of experience, QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces, dedicated to transforming living spaces by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities.

The company is set to introduce AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory in Dubai alone by 2025.