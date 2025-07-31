Bvlgari opens first luxury mansion at new Bodrum resort development

Bvlgari Resort and Mansions Bodrum has opened the first completed mansion from its residential project on Turkey’s Aegean coast.

AHEN, the development company founded by Mehmet Cengiz, chairman of Cengiz Holdings, is delivering the project.

ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel designed the development, which sits on a 60-hectare peninsula between two bays along the Bodrum coastline.

Six-bedroom Bvlgari mansion opens for viewing at Bodrum Peninsula Resort

The development spans 68 hectares of terraced Mediterranean gardens. Plans include a resort and 101 Bvlgari-branded mansions positioned on the seafront and hillside. The residences range from three to six bedrooms.

Each mansion integrates into the landscape with native vegetation covering rooftops. The design minimises visual impact from the sea and preserves natural views.

The completed six-bedroom mansion spans two floors and features a staircase, double-height living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, dining space with open kitchen by Molteni&C | Dada Engineered, fitness room with Technogym equipment, and massage room.

ACPV ARCHITECTS selected furniture pieces from Maxalto, B&B Italia, and Flexform. Lighting comes from Flos, FontanaArte, Aggio, and Oluce. Altai provided carpets.

The interiors display Turkish artworks by Mübin Orhon, Ergin İnan, and Devrim Erbil. An 18th-century Anatolian Kilim and Iznik-style ceramics from Florence’s Cantagalli Manufactory feature in the design.

The landscaped garden extends to a beach with a deck. A 16-metre infinity pool anchors the outdoor space, with a lounge featuring a fireplace and dining area.

Cracknell, the landscaping firm, designed the masterplan using the peninsula’s native ecosystem. Their approach combines indigenous planting with walkways and water-wise solutions.

Exteriors use travertine and sandstone cladding with high-performance windows. Interiors feature Denizli travertine from a local quarry and Perla Rocca quartzite in bathrooms. Fittings come from Axor, Antonio Lupi, Kaldewei, Geberit, and Duravit.

Construction teams reintegrated excavated stone into the surrounding landscape to enhance biodiversity.

ZKLD, a Turkish lighting design studio, created the illumination system using warm tones that highlight materials without disrupting the environment.

The 101 mansions range from 850 to 2,800 square metres across terraced terrain with sea views.

Mansion residents will access amenities at the upcoming Bvlgari Resort Bodrum, including Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Hōseki Japanese restaurant, a Mediterranean seafood restaurant, La Spiaggia beachfront dining, and the Bvlgari Bar. The resort will feature a private pier for boat access.

A 2,200 square metre spa will offer hyperbaric therapy, zero-body dry flotation, and a Himalayan salt sauna.

Additional facilities include two beach clubs, a sea-view amphitheater for events, and property management services.