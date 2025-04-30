DAMAC partners with Chelsea FC for first football-themed luxury residences in Dubai

Dubai luxury real estate developer DAMAC Properties has formed a new global partnership with Chelsea Football Club to launch the first-ever football-themed branded residences project, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The long-term partnership centres around “Chelsea Residences by DAMAC,” a luxury development in Dubai’s Maritime City featuring more than 1,400 residential units with seafront views and Chelsea-branded amenities focused on health, fitness, and wellbeing.

As part of the agreement, DAMAC’s logo will appear on Chelsea’s men’s and women’s team shirts for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, debuting at Thursday’s UEFA Conference League semi-final against Djurgården.

The partnership represents a significant expansion of Chelsea FC’s global brand presence, particularly in the Middle East where DAMAC has established itself as a leading luxury real estate developer over the past two decades.

“This launch marks the first of an elite collection that celebrates not just the passion of Chelsea FC but its enduring legacy, innovative spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development of DAMAC Properties. “This initiative goes beyond celebrating the beautiful game; it sets a new benchmark for those who expect nothing less than the exceptional, every time.”

The development aims to integrate Chelsea FC’s brand throughout the property’s design and services. According to the announcement, the club’s “famous brand” will be “woven into the fabric” of the residence, from its concierge service to high-performance spaces, reflecting “the very best of Chelsea FC both in terms of high-end style, commitment to excellence and vision for the future.”

“DAMAC are world-renowned in building luxury properties, and we are thrilled to be working with the industry leader to bring to market a first of its kind branded Chelsea FC residence in Dubai. With the club located in the heart of London, the collaboration will bring Chelsea to life in Dubai, supporting our continued growth on the global stage,” said Jason Gannon, President and COO of Chelsea Football Club.

DAMAC Properties, established in 2002, has delivered more than 48,000 homes across the Middle East and internationally, with another 50,000 in planning and development phases. The company has previously collaborated with luxury brands including Versace, Roberto Cavalli, and de GRISOGONO on branded residential projects.

The Chelsea Residences by DAMAC is expected to “take its place in the Dubai skyline,” though specific details regarding construction timeline and pricing were not disclosed in the announcement.