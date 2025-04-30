Dar Global announces Trump International Hotel and Tower in Dubai; 350m-high skyscraper will have world’s highest pool

Dar Global and The Trump Organisation have announced the launch of Trump International Hotel and Tower, Dubai.

The landmark project marks the Middle East’s first and only Trump International Hotel and Tower and represents the fifth collaboration between Dar Global and the Trump Organisation.

The firms have worked together on developments such as Trump Tower Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Trump International Golf Club and Hotel in AIDA, Oman.

Trump International Hotel and Tower, Dubai

The new development will be located along Sheikh Zayed road at the entrance of Downtown Dubai with exclusive views to Burj Khalifa and the Arabian Sea.

Trump International Hotel and Tower will occupy 80 floors and reach 350m high, with hospitality offerings comprising exquisite rooms and suites, private lounges, personalised service, and world-class amenities for guests.

It will also feature The Trump, a private, members-only club offering exclusivity and experience for select members.

With sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa, the property will feature an exclusive resort-style pool dedicated to residents only.

Crowning the Tower will be two distinctive penthouses with sky pools in Dubai.

Inspired by the Trump Tower Penthouse on New York’s 5th Avenue, the duplexes boast floor-to-ceiling windows that capture sweeping views of the city skyline.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation, said: “Trump International Hotel and Tower, Dubai is a project that reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation.

“We are honoured to partner once again with Dar Global on this landmark development, bringing unparalleled quality and world-class amenities to Dubai’s luxury market.

“Dubai is a global destination that shares our vision for iconic development, and we’re proud to expand the Trump brand in one of the most dynamic cities on earth”.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “Dubai’s vibrant economy and strategic location make it a prime destination for global investment, and Dar Global recognises this potential. The Trump International Hotel and Tower, developed alongside the Trump Organisation, is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth, offering investors a unique opportunity to participate in Dubai’s success story while benefiting from the strength and prestige of the Trump brand as well as Dar Global’s expertise in luxury real estate development.”