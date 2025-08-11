Dar Global unveils $12.5bn growth plan with major Saudi projects, expanded financing, and DIFC launch

Saudi real estate developer Dar Global has announced a series of strategic milestones that expand its development pipeline to around $12.5bn, strengthen its liquidity position, and diversify into financial services — marking what the company calls “an important inflection point” in its growth strategy.

The company has secured new joint development agreements and land acquisitions for large-scale projects in Riyadh and Jeddah with a combined gross development value (GDV) of $4.8bn.

Riyadh: Development rights over a major integrated scheme valued at $2.8bn, anchored by a $300m partial land acquisition. The project will feature luxury villas, high-end amenities, and a world-class golf course

Jeddah: A landmark mixed-use project on one of the city’s most prominent land parcels, worth an estimated $1.95bn, including a luxury hotel and residential communities in Saudi Arabia

Dar Global says these developments align with Saudi Arabia’s rapid economic transformation, rising foreign ownership, and sustained demand for premium real estate.

The company has increased its Litmus financing facility from $275m to $440m, adding $165m in available capital. Underwritten by Emirates NBD and supported by ADCB, FAB, and Zand Bank, the expanded facility will accelerate project delivery and provide flexibility for new investments across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Dar Global announces Saudi and Dubai real estate plans

In a move to diversify revenue streams, Dar Global is acquiring a licensed financial services platform in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The acquisition grants immediate regulatory readiness to offer asset management, investment banking, and advisory services, enabling the creation of investment vehicles to attract institutional and private capital.

The DIFC-based subsidiary will operate independently, allowing Dar Global to mobilise international investment into large-scale real estate opportunities with reduced risk exposure.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “These milestones mark an important inflection point for Dar Global. In Saudi Arabia, we are delivering landmark projects in prime locations and looking to bring in more overseas investment as the Kingdom opens up.

“The enhanced financing facility reinforces our balance sheet to fuel growth at scale and the establishment of a financial services arm in DIFC enhances our ability to structure capital and unlock global opportunities that previously would not have been available to the Group.

“Together, these initiatives reflect not just confidence in our strategy, but also the unique position we occupy as a bridge between high-growth markets and international investors. We look forward to providing further updates on these exciting initiatives as they progress.”